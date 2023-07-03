 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

July 3, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update: More Storms Ahead, But Temperatures Overall Held In Check....

  • Updated
  • 0
July 3, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update: More Storms Ahead, But Temperatures Overall Held In Check....
1

The pattern has definitely switched in the Corn Belt to much wetter regime.  We have not gotten as much as areas to our west, north, south & east.  Even areas of the Extreme Drought have seen relief in Missouri & Kansas.

The drought has been obliterated in areas of southern Indiana & over parts of central Illinois with the prior 6-10" deficits.  Even with the extreme nature of this rainfall (11" in parts of southwest Indiana), there has been an overall lack of big flooding, showing how moisture-depleted the soils where. 

Here, we need more with 4-8.50" deficits in place. 

1

Rainfall Friday-Sunday (June 30-July 2):

1

Highs today reached 82-87 today, but it was rather humid.  There were a few spotty showers & t'showers in our eastern areas.

1

Some patchy fog is expected tonight (with some high cirrus clouds) with lows 61-64, followed by cumulus bubbling up on July 4th.  A few spotty showers & t'storms are possible afternoon-evening.  Highs of 87-92 are expected with heat indices 92-98.  Winds will be south to southwest at 9-17 mph.

1

Lows 67-70 are expected Wednesday morning, followed by high 90-93 with heat indices 96-102.  Winds will be south-southwest at 12-23 mph.

A few spotty t'storms are possible in the afternoon, but the main line comes through in the evening.

You can see a few spotty t'storms, then the line to the west.

1

45

There is a SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5 on the scale) of severe weather for mainly some severe gusts.

1
1

45

45

45

45

1

45

Recommended for you