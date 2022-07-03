July 3, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat & Some Opportunities for Storms

At our WLFI site, I only measured 1.65" rainfall for the month of June & very little has fallen since early June.
When I was here in 2012, I measured only 0.70" for June.
June 2022 saw significant low rainfall anomalies for the area....the worst since 2012.
1988 was worse though with some areas seeing less than 0.25" rainfall for the month & temperatures soaring to 106 (actual air temperature).
2012 was actually wetter than 2022 in our southwestern counties. The rest of the area it tended to be worse than 2022.
This is how much rainfall it would take area-wide to bring us just back to -0.5 PDSI as of June 25. We would need 3-6" rainfall area-wide. Up to 9" would need to fall in parts of southeastern Illinois & Kentucky.
Soil moisture anomalies compared to the historic normals for the time of year:
Heat Advisories are lining up from South Dakota to southwestern Indiana & will be expanding northeastward with time. Some Excessive Heat Warnings will also be issued, as well as extreme heat expands back north & northeastward.
Highs yesterday maxed at 84-88 while highs today reached 88-94.
The humidity was very low both days (dew points 40s to 50s) with north to northeast to east winds 10-25 mph, leading to high evaporation rates & continued worsening of the drought.
The very dry air & calming winds did allow the temperature to tank to 55-60 last night, rather than 61-67 as first thought.
Tonight, with a clear sky, lack of wind & the very dry air, we should drop to 62-65.
NOTE: THESE STORM CLUSTERS IN THE "RING OF FIRE" CAN BE TRICKY, SO STAY TUNED FOR ANY TWEAKS TO THIS FORECAST OVER THE NEXT DAY OR TWO....
WE WILL BE WATCHING THE CAP, STORM CLUSTER/COMPLEX TRACKING ON THE PERIPHERY OF THE HOT RIDGE & OUTFLOW BOUNDARIES FROM THESE STORMS....
As for tomorrow or July 4th, the humidity looks very low (dew points 51-56) through early afternoon with lots of sunshine.
However, we should see it rise rapidly after 3-4 p.m. to 65-70 then 67-72.
With highs 92-96, this should propel heat indices quickly up to 96-104.
Winds will be south at 10-25 mph through the day.
There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe (1 to 2 out of 5 on SPC severe scale) Monday evening-night.
You can see storm cluster depicted on Simulated IR satellite late Monday afternoon-evening:
This cluster would tend to move into our northwestern counties & affect the north before collapsing.
Timing would tend to be 6 to 9 p.m.
We will monitor for changes to the forecast.
Another storm cluster could form behind it & track back into our northwestern & northern counties early Tuesday morning with some severe risk before collapsing again.
Threat would be a few severe gusts (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK scenario or 1 to 2 out of 5).
Lows of 67-74 are expected.
As for Tuesday, other than potentially some storms in the northwest to north in the morning, it looks dry RIGHT NOW as cap overspreads area. We will watch diffuse outflow boundary from the potential morning storms in the northwest & north nearby, however.
If this boundary CAN get enough convergence & cumulus develop on it & overcome the cap, then robust, very rapid storm development with some severe risk could take place (given +3000 J/kg of ML CAPE, 1200 J/kg downdraft CAPE). Threat would be wind & some hail if cap would happen to be overcome.
With sunshine, highs of 94-100 are expected with southwest winds 10-20 mph & heat indices 102-113.
You can see the heat already by 1 p.m. on Tuesday:
A cluster of severe storms could track northwest & north of our area Tuesday night with lows in the 70s.
That storm cluster should track north & northeast of our area Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, but its outflow boundary could potentially serve as a trigger for some storms here Wednesday IF CAP CAN BE OVERCOME.
Otherwise, Wednesday looks very hot with 90s to 100 & heat indices 102-111 after morning lows in the 70s.
Wave of storms is possible Thursday with 90s. Parameters suggest MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK (1 or 2 out of 5).
Contraction of the heat still looks to occur for a bit thereafter.
This cooler weather should last several days (highs 78-84 with lows in the 50s).
Extreme heat then builds back north & northeastward with record heat in the Plains:
95-100 then potentially 98-103 here in late July in a couple rounds of especially intense heat.
A period of subtle relief may occur between the two rounds.
Overall there is no major, complete drought busting pattern change. Some welcome storms are possible for initial easing of the drought, but a complete buster is highly unlikely.
It is likely that the drought overall tends to worsen right into August.