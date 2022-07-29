July 29, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A quiet weekend with storms and hot temperatures for next week

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! A surface cold front moved through the area last night, giving us north wind for today, 5-10 mph. High pressure will take care of our forecast for today and the weekend.
Highs today will be reaching up in the upper 70s to the north and lower 80s for Lafayette and southward. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds for the afternoon.
Latest Drought Monitor
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was put out yesterday, Thursday morning. Newton, Jasper, and portions of Benton, Pulaski, and White counties saw some good rain over the last week which has helped decrease the drought. Still many areas are experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Overall, the Weather Prediction Center only has about half an inch of rain for the next 7-days.
The Weekend Forecast
The weekend will feature sunshine with little cloud cover. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s with increasing dew points and a slightly more muggy day on Sunday. Winds will be calm and variable on Saturday with winds increasing from the SSW on Sunday 5-10 mph.
7-Day Outlook
To begin August, a weak shortwave is slated to move through Monday night and into Tuesday. As of now, the heavier portions of this system should stay to our NW. We may only see remnants of these showers/storms Monday. We will continue to monitor trends and give you the latest updates.
Once we get into Tuesday, high pressure will work in for the rest of the week.
Dangerous heat will be expected for Wednesday – Friday before the ridge starts to break down by Friday and into next weekend. Highs on Wed – Fri could reach up into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Rain and storm chances will likely go up by the end of next week.