July 26, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update – The hottest air of the year is coming in for Thursday and Friday

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

July 26, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update – The hottest air of the year is coming in for Thursday and Friday

Storms likely for tonight with hot and humid weather for Thursday and Friday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday evening! A few showers and storms will be possible this evening across the entire viewing area. For the latest look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.

We’ve had a fairly capped atmosphere all day with a few scattered light showers. Forecast models have been fairly consistent showing a cluster of storms that will move in later this evening. Analysis of recent data shows the cap should erode. Storms will start to develop along a boundary to our northwest around 9-11 PM.

1.JPG
2.JPG

A couple of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center still has our areas North and East of Lafayette underneath a SLIGHT risk (Level 2 out of 5) for tonight. So… I cannot rule out a couple of strong to severe storms but nothing widespread.

spc.JPG

The severity will greatly decrease after midnight to 2 AM Thursday morning. We’ll have decreasing clouds and lows in the lower 70s.

3.JPG

Thursday and Friday Heat Wave

As we’ve been monitoring for the last two weeks, our hottest air of the year will be working in for tomorrow and Friday. The National Weather Service has the entire WLFI viewing area underneath a Heat Advisory for both days.

heatadvisory.JPG

Air temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s Thursday with heat index values around 100 to 103. Expect sunshine all day with a few afternoon clouds.

THURSDAY.JPG

Friday will feature much of the same weather but warmer weather will be likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 103 degrees.

HEATSAFETY.JPG
heat1.JPG
heat symptons.png

10-Day Outlook

The good news is that Friday afternoon/evening and into Saturday, we will be watching another complex of showers and storms that will move through the region. This cold front will bring us some chances for storms into Saturday and usher in cooler, more dry air to end the weekend and begin our next work week. Sunshine will be expected for Sunday and Monday with more seasonable and comfortable air.

4.JPG
10-day.JPG

