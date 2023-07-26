July 26, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update – The hottest air of the year is coming in for Thursday and Friday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday evening! A few showers and storms will be possible this evening across the entire viewing area. For the latest look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
We’ve had a fairly capped atmosphere all day with a few scattered light showers. Forecast models have been fairly consistent showing a cluster of storms that will move in later this evening. Analysis of recent data shows the cap should erode. Storms will start to develop along a boundary to our northwest around 9-11 PM.
A couple of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center still has our areas North and East of Lafayette underneath a SLIGHT risk (Level 2 out of 5) for tonight. So… I cannot rule out a couple of strong to severe storms but nothing widespread.
The severity will greatly decrease after midnight to 2 AM Thursday morning. We’ll have decreasing clouds and lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday and Friday Heat Wave
As we’ve been monitoring for the last two weeks, our hottest air of the year will be working in for tomorrow and Friday. The National Weather Service has the entire WLFI viewing area underneath a Heat Advisory for both days.
Air temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s Thursday with heat index values around 100 to 103. Expect sunshine all day with a few afternoon clouds.
Friday will feature much of the same weather but warmer weather will be likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 103 degrees.
10-Day Outlook
The good news is that Friday afternoon/evening and into Saturday, we will be watching another complex of showers and storms that will move through the region. This cold front will bring us some chances for storms into Saturday and usher in cooler, more dry air to end the weekend and begin our next work week. Sunshine will be expected for Sunday and Monday with more seasonable and comfortable air.