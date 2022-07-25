July 25, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A mostly dry day with rain in the forecast

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Most of today will be dry with increasing clouds later this morning and especially in the evening.
As we move into the late afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Not everyone will be seeing rain but spotty showers will be likely.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a north wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Tonight and into Tuesday morning, more showers and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Most of the heavier rain will stay south of Monticello/Lafayette.
Lows Tuesday morning will run in the lower 60s. Highs for the afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 70s due to increased clouds and some scattered/isolated rain in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday
A few isolated showers may be possible on Wednesday but the heaviest rain/storms will be south of Indianapolis. For us, a mostly dry day appears likely. This will give us a partly cloudy/sunny day but warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Precipitation Outlook
The Weather Prediction Center has southern Indiana receiving the most rainfall over the next 7-days. Area-wide for us, we could receive 0.25” to the north with 1.5” possible in our southern counties. This will be highly dependent on where the series of fronts start to slow down. Any deviation could bring the heavier rain northward but latest guidance shows better saturation south of Indy.
7-Day Outlook
Thursday night and into Friday the cold front will finally pass through our viewing area giving way to a few scattered storms ahead of the front. As of now, the severe weather threat will be low but we will continue to monitor trends since we are a few days out.
We will begin to clear up for Friday and ahead of the weekend with warming temperatures.