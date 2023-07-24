July 24, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update – Hot and humid this week with storms for Wednesday

(WLFI) - Good Monday evening! A couple of showers developed this afternoon over our southern counties and have worked out of the viewing area. These showers formed across a dew point boundary that separated drier air in our northern counties and slightly moister air from Lafayette southward.
Tonight, clouds will begin to dissipate and leave us with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows into Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Areas of patchy to dense fog will be likely for your Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday
The rest of Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values will be in the mid to lower 90s. We’ll have a little bit of a hazy sky due to upper-level wildfire smoke but it should not be as impactful as days past.
Wednesday
We drop Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the upper 60s. The humidity really starts to settle in by Wednesday and through the rest of the week. However, we will be watching a complex of storms that could give us a couple of rounds of rain and potentially severe weather. These showers/storms will greatly impact temperatures throughout the day. Areas that see more rain/clouds will be slightly cooler than areas with more sunshine.
There is quite a bit of uncertainty with this complex of storms as it’ll be a “ridge rider” or a MCS (mesoscale convective system) and these systems highly depend on small features that happen daily/hourly. The high pressure ridge will begin to expand on Wednesday and this complex of storms will ride the outer periphery of this ridge. We’ll keep you ahead of the storm for the next 24-48 hours. Stay tuned!
The futurecast images below show us that we could see two waves. One likely in the morning hours and then another in the afternoon.
Severe Storm Potential for Wednesday
The entire region is already under a Slight Risk (Level 2) for severe weather on Wednesday. As of now, damaging winds and hail will be our main threat. Stay weather-aware if you have plans outside for Wednesday.
The Hottest Week of 2023 So Far…
Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 90s with increasing temperatures for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Heat index values will easily be in the triple digits by Thursday and Friday.
10-Day Outlook
Thankfully, as we move into the weekend, a cold front will begin to move in on Friday night and into Saturday, giving us rain and storm chances but cooler weather will follow for Saturday and Sunday.