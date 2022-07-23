July 23, PM Weather Forecast Update-Welcome Rainfall & a Cool-Down

Sharp gradient in the rainfall today! 0 to 4.9"! The rainfall was truly a God-send & will be a key factor in crop yields this Fall. However, southern areas did not get it & even in the Greater Lafayette area, many places missed it.
You can see the line of storms that went through the northern to northeastern 2/3 of the area with scattered severe gusts of 50-70 mph. Highest measured gust was 76 mph at the Grissom ARB.
This was a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" or complex of storms with wind that occurs on the periphery of an intense heat wave or hot upper ridge.
Today temperatures reached around 100 in parts of central Illinois & as high as 106 in the St. Louis area.
A home lost its roof in far northeastern Pulaski County with heavy crop damage & tree damage in that area (likely downburst). Other heavy crop damage was reported in Fulton County & near Grissom ARB.
Trees, branches & power lines were downed elsewhere in the path of the bowing line.
Tail end of the line produced the torrential storms in southern Newton, Jasper, northern Benton & western White counties. One of these storms produced 1" hail northwest of Remington & 60 mph gust southwest of Reynolds.
We are dry & warm tonight with severe storms in form of potential derecho north of our area.
Temperatures should rise to 75-81.
Few showers/storms are possible near midday to afternoon, but better potential of broken line is late afternoon-evening.
Rainfall amounts will be highly variable with 40-45% coverage of storms overall.
Highs of 85-96 are expected northwest to southwest with heat indices 93-113.
Looks like around 91 with heat index to 104 in Greater Lafayette.
Afternoon-evening features SLIGHT RISK of severe weather from SPC or 2 out of 5 for severe weather risk.
Partly cloudy skies occur Monday & Tuesday with highs 80-84 with north-northeast to north-northwest winds.
Lows near 60 to the 60s are expected.
A wave of scattered showers/storms is possible Wednesday morning, followed by a break with sun & very warm, muggy conditions. Highs of 86-92 are expected Wednesday with heat indices of 92-100.
Winds will be south-southwest.
Broken line of storms is possible Wednesday evening with some severe weather risk (parameters look like SLIGHT RISK or 2 out of 5 right now).
Coverage of 45-50% is expected right now.
Main threat is wind.
Wednesday AM
Wednesday PM
Nice weather should follow with 80-84 for a couple of days with lows 57-61.
We warm up to 85-90 with time on the weekend of July 30-31. It looks dry.
August 1 shows potential of 87-92 with higher humidity, followed by 89-94 August 2.
Getting farther into early August, it appears intense heat & humidity will return.
Another heat wave is still expected.