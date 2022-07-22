July 22, PM Weather Forecast Update-Opportunities for Some Storms, But More Heat Waves, Too.......

I am working on this!
A cluster of storms with risk of a few severe gusts may clip our northern counties tonight.
This cluster would ridge periphery of expanding hot upper ridge to the northeast & the warm front, which will be the leading edge of the much higher dew points & even hotter air.
There is a question as to how long the stout cap will hang on tonight. If it is remains very stout, it could tend to keep much of the cluster north of the viewing area, if it can weaken enough, our northern areas may see some storms.
Again, risk of a few severe gusts if those storms can make it into our northern areas (mostly along & south of a near Rensselaer to Monon to Grissom line).
That cluster of storms will put out an outflow boundary tomorrow. It may get as far southwest as Lafayette, then show a retreat to the northeast.
The cap will be stout.
The boundary will be separating the extreme heat trying to move northeastward (105 in western Illinois & St. Louis area) & the more rain-cooled air over our northeastern counties.
If cap remains strong, no storms will form on that boundary.
If it can weaken some, scattered storms may pop on the outflow boundary with isolated severe gust risk.
This will result in highs varying greatly over the area & highs being TRICKY.
88-100 is expected with 88 northeast to as high as 100 far southwest with heat indices 96-114 northeast to southwest & up to 108 in the Greater Lafayette area overall.
Outflow boundary will be overtaken by the strong ridge & strong warm air advection Saturday night & should be pushed northward.
Lows of only 75-80 are expected with dew points very muggy to oppressive at 74-78. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
