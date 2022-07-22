July 22, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Opportunities for Some Storms, But More Heat Waves, Too.......

Highs today reached 87-96. Heat indices peaked at 87-100 this evening.
A cluster of storms with risk of a few severe gusts may clip our northern counties tonight.
This cluster would ridge periphery of expanding hot upper ridge to the northeast & the warm front, which will be the leading edge of the much higher dew points & even hotter air.
There is a question as to how long the stout cap will hang on tonight. If it is remains very stout, it could tend to keep much of the cluster north of the viewing area, if it can weaken enough, our northern areas may see some storms.
Again, risk of a few severe gusts if those storms can make it into our northern areas (mostly along & south of a near Rensselaer to Monon to Grissom line).
That cluster of storms will put out an outflow boundary tomorrow. It may get as far southwest as Lafayette, then show a retreat to the northeast.
The cap will be stout.
The boundary will be separating the extreme heat trying to move northeastward (105 in western Illinois & St. Louis area) & the more rain-cooled air over our northeastern counties.
If cap remains strong, no storms will form on that boundary.
If it can weaken some, scattered storms may pop on the outflow boundary with isolated severe gust risk.
This will result in highs varying greatly over the area & highs being TRICKY.
88-100 is expected with 88 northeast to as high as 100 far southwest with heat indices 96-114 northeast to southwest & up to 108 in the Greater Lafayette area overall.
Winds will tend to be south to south-southwest at 15-25 mph.
The boundary shows up well in the high temperatures Saturday.
Outflow boundary will be overtaken by the strong ridge & strong warm air advection Saturday night & should be pushed northward.
Lows of only 75-80 are expected with dew points very muggy to oppressive at 74-78. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
A couple to few storms are possible Sunday, followed by a broken line of storms in the evening.
Isolated embedded severe storms are possible (wind).
Highs of 90-96 are expected with heat indices near 100 to as high as 113.
Winds will be south to southwest at 15-25 mph.
It looks cooler & less humid Monday & Tuesday, followed by a wave of scattered showers & storms Wednesday morning.
This should be followed by a break with some sun & highs in the 86-90 range (with muggy weather & south winds).
A second wave of showers & storms is expected Wednesday evening. A couple to few severe storms cannot be ruled out.
Thursday & Friday look cooler & less humid with highs 80-85 with lows 57-62.
In our cool-down the big hot upper ridge splits into two pieces. One upper ridge sets up from California to Montana near/record heat.
The other ridge sets up over Texas.
Eventually, the upper ridge merges into one single hot ridge in the Plains again.
Hot ridge will work east with another heat wave here with risk of it being the hottest of the summer.
Storms may follow, followed by a late August cool-down for a time.