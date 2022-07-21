July 21, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Storms, But More Heat Waves Ahead...

Working on this....
The is a subtle, weak cold front & short wave to our northwest tracking a bit farther southward in response to another eastern Canada upper trough.
That cold pop a few storms overnight-early Friday AM, mainly in our north with 30% coverage.
Dew points have been low today, but more humid air will move into our area & pool this evening-tonight....ahead of the weak front.
So.....50s to mid 60s dew points will rise to 68-73, making it feel much more humid with time this evening-tonight.
As for tomorrow, the dew points absolutely TANK! The air looks extremely dry! With highs in the 90-96 range & dew points in the 40s we will lose a massive amount of soil moisture.
The extreme heat will begin to shift northeastward tomorrow night, so this very weak frontal boundary will shift back northeastward through out area & the periphery of the extreme upper ridge will be over the area.
This line shows up well tomorrow with temperatures to 106 in the St. Louis area & the 100-degree line from southern Iowa to south-central Illinois to far southwestern Indiana. Nashville, TN area could reach as high as 104, while northern Arkansas could see 108.
As the warm front moves through tomorrow night & the ridge expands northeastward, lows will only drop to 72-77 with a southwest wind. Dew points will be high at 71-75.
On the periphery of the hot ridge along this warm front, there is the potential of a "Ridge Rider" in the that "Ring of Fire" to impact part of the viewing area.
At first it looked as if it would track north of the area, but there are trends for it to track & bit more to the southeast. Best potential of impacts to the viewing area would be in the north in the 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. time frame.
Given how unstable it may be & how we will be on far southern fringe of stronger flow aloft, a couple severe storms are possible (wind, hail).
After this, we should clear out Saturday afternoon with south-southwest winds 15-25 mph & highs 91-100 with heat indices 99-113.
Some scattered storms are possible Sunday night, but the storms should then shift south of the viewing area early Monday morning.
Rainfall will be very hit-or-miss. Some areas will see nothing, other area, a nice downpour.
The rest of Monday looks dry with northwest winds, highs 85-90 & lower humidity (with northwest winds).
