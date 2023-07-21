July 21, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update – A comfortable weekend with isolated rain/storm chances

(WLFI) - Happy Friday! Tonight, skies will begin to clear out and we'll see a cooler night ahead. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible Saturday morning.
Saturday
The rest of the day on Saturday will feature increasing cumulus clouds in the afternoon with a low chance of a stray shower developing after 2-4 PM. Coverage will be very low but don't be surprised for a couple of isolated pop-up showers across the region.
Highs will be in the lower 80s with a calm WNW wind. Humidity will be low as well, so expect another comfortable day!
Sunday
Sunday will be slightly warmer, with south winds 5-8 mph. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s with highs in the mid 80s. Some isolated storms may be possible early in the morning, but pop-up storms will be likely in the afternoon. Keep an eye on the radar if you have plans on Sunday!
10-day Outlook
Moving ahead into next week, we are going to be entering a typical summertime pattern. As mentioned in previous blog posts, the upper-level ridge that has been giving the SW states hot weather will begin to move eastward toward the Midwest. The image below is from the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook. Notice how we will be expecting well above normal temperatures for next week.
Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with slightly more humid air. Both days may feature a stray afternoon, morning shower, or storm, but chances and coverage will be low. We will be on the outer periphery of this high which opens up northwesterly flow. Small impulses of energy could be strong enough to give us daily chances for a stray storm or two each day next week.
This pattern for next week will certainly give us some chances for rain/storms however, pinpointing the exact timing and coverage of those storms right now is tricky. It will be important to stay up to date daily with the forecast. Overall though, it appears widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather is not likely. Most of the major models do have a front moving in near the end of the 10-day which will give us some relief from the heat.
One part of the forecast that will be certain, will be the heat. High temperatures Wednesday through late next week/weekend may exceed 90 to 95 degrees with heat index values into the triple digits. It’ll be wise to take those heat safety precautions as we move into our work week next week.