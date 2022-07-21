July 21, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Storms, But More Heat Waves Ahead...

Moderate Drought continues over much of the viewing area with only improvements in areas that received +0.75" this past weekend.
Highs today reached 87-95 with heat indices peaking at 90-99 as of 6 p.m. (as the dew points are now rising 57-64 to 65-71).
The is a subtle, weak cold front & short wave to our northwest tracking a bit farther southward in response to another eastern Canada upper trough.
That cold pop a few storms overnight-early Friday AM, mainly in our north with 30% coverage.
Dew points have been low today, but more humid air will move into our area & pool this evening-tonight....ahead of the weak front.
So.....50s to mid 60s dew points will rise to 68-73, making it feel much more humid with time this evening-tonight.
As for tomorrow, the dew points absolutely TANK! The air looks extremely dry! With highs in the 90-96 range & dew points in the 40s we will lose a massive amount of soil moisture.
The extreme heat will begin to shift northeastward tomorrow night, so this very weak frontal boundary will shift back northeastward through out area & the periphery of the extreme upper ridge will be over the area.
This line shows up well tomorrow with temperatures to 106 in the St. Louis area & the 100-degree line from southern Iowa to south-central Illinois to far southwestern Indiana. Nashville, TN area could reach as high as 104, while northern Arkansas could see 108.
As the warm front moves through tomorrow night & the ridge expands northeastward, lows will only drop to 72-77 with a southwest wind. Dew points will be high at 71-75.
On the periphery of the hot ridge along this warm front, there is the potential of a "Ridge Rider" in the that "Ring of Fire" to impact part of the viewing area.
At first it looked as if it would track north of the area, but there are trends for it to track & bit more to the southeast. Best potential of impacts to the viewing area would be in the north in the 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. time frame.
Given how unstable it may be & how we will be on far southern fringe of stronger flow aloft, a couple severe storms are possible (wind, hail).
After this, we should clear out Saturday afternoon with south-southwest winds 15-25 mph & highs 91-100 with heat indices 99-113.
Some scattered storms are possible Sunday night, but the storms should then shift south of the viewing area early Monday morning.
Rainfall will be very hit-or-miss. Some areas will see nothing, other area, a nice downpour.
The rest of Monday looks dry with northwest winds, highs 85-90 & lower humidity (with northwest winds).
Tuesday looks dry & less humid with highs 83-88 & lows 60-65.
Warm front moves northward Wednesday followed by a cold front late Wednesday night-Thursday morning. It all spells & couple rounds of scattered storms.
Humid highs of 87-91 are expected Wednesday, followed by 80-85 Thursday.
Lows of 57-62 are expected Thursday night.
Friday looks mostly sunny with low humidity & highs 80-84 with lows Friday night at 55-60.
The intense heat never really goes away, it just shifts to the west.
While we are 80-84, temperatures may reach 109 in South Dakota.
Intense heat moves eastward to impact us in early August. Heat may peak around August 5-6.
Cooler weather should follow for a time in mid-August with some storms.
Heat waves return off & on late August through early September with the potential of record highs a couple of times.
Below normal rainfall will continue.
Saharan dust will continue to put the kibosh on the Atlantic hurricane season until potentially late August to September. Area to watch for impacts would be Alabama Gulf Coast to Florida & up the East Coast to Virginia.
With that Saharan dust, with the sinking air in the Gulf & Atlantic to Caribbean, the rising air will be focused to the eastern Pacific. There, greater tropical activity will tend to occur.