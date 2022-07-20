July 20, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Heat Waves Ahead, But Some Opportunities for Storms

Highs today reached 89-97 with heat indices peaking at 96-110.
Lows of 65-70 are expected tonight with a few clouds & a west wind 10-13 mph.
Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs 90-95, but the humidity will be low enough that it will actually feel like the air temperature (with winds west at 12-24 mph).
65-70 tomorrow night will give way to 91-98 Friday. Heat indices will rise to 95-106 with sunshine & some increasing clouds (with southwest winds 13-26 mph).
75-80 Friday night will give way to 94-100 Saturday. Heat indices of 99-110 with sunshine.
A few scattered storms are possible Sunday (30% coverage) with 91-96 with heat indices 98-110.
These look like pulsey garden-variety storms. The severe weather risk looks very low.
Scattered storms are expected Sunday night to Monday morning with 40% coverage.
These are pulsey garden-variety storms. Any severe risk is low.
At this point, it appears the front should be south of our area Monday afternoon. Our skies look to turn partly cloudy with highs 84-88 with lower humidity moving in.
Front begins to move back north as a warm front Tuesday evening after highs of 85-89.
Front moves back north into the area as a warm front Wednesday with scattered storms & 80s to around 90 with high humidity.
We look to be on the tail end of a +90-knot upper jet streak in the Great Lakes, so this may organize the storms a bit more, leading to some severe weather risk here.
We will see & monitor.
As quickly as the warm front moves north, cold front slips southward.
This may bring additional scattered storms Wednesday night-Thursday morning with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
This cold front will push the intense heat south.
Our highs will likely run in the 80s with low humidity around July 29-30.
However, extreme ridge builds back northward rapidly.
Ridge expands north & eastward, engulfing us in heat in early, early August.
The worst heat of the summer is possible with this heat wave with 100-106 for highs potentially around August 5-7.
You can see the "Ring of Fire" storm complexes on the periphery of the ridge with potential derecho(es) in Canada to New England.
Note the strong monsoon & very active eastern Pacific for hurricane activity.
Why less in the Gulf & Atlantic, which is a forecast issue? Saharan dust is & may continue to be an issue, preventing development in those areas.
This extreme ridge may not break down enough in our area to get a cold front through until around August 10. Daily record highs could be broken by this heat.
It will likely turn then briefly cooler, followed by potentially another round of intense heat in mid-August. Record highs are possible.
Drier & hotter than normal August should give way to a drier & hotter than normal September (with potential of record heat in early &/or mid-September if current analog analysis verifies).