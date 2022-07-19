 Skip to main content
July 19, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Heat Waves & More Dry Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo above:  Tom Fisk

Highs today reached 55-55 with heat indices peaking at 55-55.

Lows tonight will only drop to 70-76 with a south-southwest breeze at 10 mph.

Dew points will run in the 67-69 range, so it will be rather uncomfortable.

As for tomorrow, weak surface cold front will pass & south-southwest winds will go to the southwest, west, then west-northwest late.  Winds will run 20-30 mph.

Dew points may surge to 74-77 by noon to early afternoon, then quickly fall to 59-65 behind the front.

Highs of 91-98 are expected with heat indices peaking at 95-110 (highest southwest).

Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

With mostly clear to clear skies & a light west wind, lows of 65-69 are expected tomorrow night, followed by highs of 88-94 Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be west to southwest Thursday at 10-15 mph.

With dew points at 58-64, heat indices will be pretty close to the actual air temperature.

However, it becomes humid to muggy by Friday with dew points surging to 72-75.  With highs 91-97, heat indices will surge again to 98-111.  This, after morning lows of 65-70.

Skies look mostly sunny with southwest winds 10-20 mph.

With mostly sunny skies, highs of 95-100 are expected Saturday with heat indices 100-114 after morning lows of 72-76.

Winds look southwest at 10-15 mph.

I went for highs of 95-100 Sunday (morning lows 74-78), but hot ridge will be contracting in response to Canadian to Great Lakes trough swinging in.

With southwest winds 10-20 mph, heat indices should peak at 102-114.

You can see storms flaring up on periphery of the upper ridge Sunday in this Simulated IR satellite image via the ACC model data:

Storms Sunday night tend to be north of our area with lows here 75-80.

Scattered storms (40%) are expected along the frontal boundary & on the periphery of the upper ridge in our area Monday.

It looks muggy here, but cooler with highs 87-95 with heat indices 96-111.  Winds look south to south-southwest at 10-15 mph.

The better wind fields for severe weather will be over the Northeast where the upper trough pivoting through will be more pronounced.

Looks like a secondary upper trough will skim by the Great Lakes & especially Northeast on Tuesday.

Best severe weather risk will be over the Northeast U.S. once again.

Here, it looks muggy with a scattering of storms (40%) & highs 90-95 with heat indices 98-111.  South to south-southwest winds dominate at 10-15 mph.

Analysis suggests the front sinks southward Wednesday, keeping the flare-ups of storms southwest, south & southeast of our area.

Highs of 86-90 are expected with heat indices 90-95 as winds turn to the northwest.

Eventually, the intense upper ridge should shift back north, but the center will tend to move eastward, putting the Plains actually in an area of storm risk.

So, the core of the ridge axis shifts to the Southeast & then builds back northward into early August.

You can see the core of the extreme ridge over the Southeast to Ohio Valley early- to mid-August.

If we are going to get to 100-106, that peak will occur during this time period.

There looks to be a lack of rainfall, as well.

Trends are for the worst of the heat of the summer to occur during this time period & the most rapid worsening of the drought for the summer to occur during this time period.

A derecho or two is possible on the periphery of this extreme heat well northwest, north & northeast of our area.

This looks like an upper trough will shift the ridge axis core (core of the extreme heat) westward in late August.

We may have a round of storms, then a bit of a cool-down for a time.

