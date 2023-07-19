July 19, 6:45 PM Weather Forecast Update – Severe weather potential for Thursday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday evening! It has been a bit warmer today with high temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. We’ve had plenty of blue skies and fair weather cumulus clouds throughout the day. Tonight, we’ll have an increase in upper-level clouds after 7 PM and then more overcast conditions will develop tomorrow morning for Thursday.
Thursday Severe Storm Potential
Expect a humid start to the day tomorrow. We’ll have a warm front lift through early in the morning hours. With this warm front, dew points will jump sharply into the upper 60s and lower 70s making it fairly humid to start the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s as well so hazy conditions will be likely to start the day.
Along this front, a few showers and storms may develop. Some strong winds 40-50 mph may be possible and lightning early in the morning.
As we move into the rest of the day, clouds should begin to dissipate and the sun will start to shine. This will certainly increase our chances of strong to severe storms in the afternoon that form along the cold front. In areas that see more sunshine, temperatures will quickly climb during the day into the upper 80s to around 90 in spots.
A bit of uncertainty lies ahead about how much clearing we will see cloud-wise. If we can get the sun out, this will decrease the capping from morning storms/rain/clouds and increase the severe weather chance. However, if we hold on to the clouds and more rain/storms are present in the morning, storms will fire more to the east thus decreasing our overall severe weather chance.
Right now after reviewing the latest data, I’m expecting the main time frame for storms to develop around 1 PM to 3 PM in our western to central counties. Multiple cells will develop with a couple being strong to severe. I do want to mention, I’m not expecting a widespread severe event.
Storm cells erupt during this time frame and work to the southeast across the Greater Lafayette area by 2 PM to 5 PM.
Storms will work out of the viewing area by 6 PM to 8 PM. Once the storms pass, we will be clear of severe weather for the rest of the night.
Storm Prediction Center Outlook
Per model analysis over the last 24 hours, we’ve noticed the cold front has slowed down a bit and storms may form further west. As mentioned in yesterday’s blog post, if the cold front slows down the severity will go up for the viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has noticed this as well. So, the Slight Risk (Level 2) has been pushed westward into Veedersburg, Lafayette, and into Rochester.
The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A couple of isolated tornadoes within some supercells along the front may be possible but they may tend to be on the weaker side, EF 1 or less.
Nonetheless, keep an eye on the weather tomorrow afternoon. Stay weather-aware between 1 PM to 8 PM on Thursday. Download our Storm Team 18 Weather App free on your device. Click, here, to be directed to our download section on our website.
Rainfall
As far as rainfall accumulation for tomorrow’s storms, it will be hit and miss. If you do get some storms, rainfall amounts may range from 0.5” to 1” in some of the stronger storms. Unfortunately, some areas may not see any rainfall since this will be more of a cellular event and not a widespread line of storms.
10-Day Outlook
High pressure will work in for Friday and Saturday giving us comfortable weather. Look for partly sunny to mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday night, a couple of isolated storms may pop up across our central and northern counties. Severe weather looks unlikely but a few storms may have 40-50 mph and lightning. Scattered to isolated pop-up storms may be possible on Sunday and Monday as well. Nothing significant will be likely but keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans on Sunday and Monday.
Our attention then turns to hot and humid weather the rest of the week. The ridge of high pressure that has given our southwestern states very hot conditions will begin to expand, intensify, and push eastward toward us. Highs in the 90s look likely for Wednesday through the next weekend with heat index values flirting with the triple-digit mark.