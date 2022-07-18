 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

July 18, PM Weather Forecast Update-More Complicated, Picky Forecast Than What You'd Expect

  • Updated
  • 0
July 18, PM Weather Forecast Update-More Complicated, Picky Forecast Than What You'd Expect

Working on this.  More soon!

Highs today reached 84-89 with heat indices peaking at 88-97 over the viewing area.

3

Max temps daily basis Summer forecast 

45

1

45

45

Smoke

AM fogs, low clouds

NWS 108

1.5 miles apart

KIND 104

Last July 97 WLFI ob 100 KLAF & Purdue Ag Farm

Hodge-podge of brown grass & drier soils mixed with moderately moist soils then wet soils with deep green, now lush vegetation.

Rainfall Saturday night-Sunday varied greatly from 0.02-4.00" over the viewing area:

1

You can see the pockets that saw a lack of any rainfall:

3

45

45

45

2

45

45

45

5

U.S. GFS model has turned into junk for this week to weekend forecast period.  It either overdoes or underdoes heat & can't seem to get a grasp on soil moisture.  Under the influence of the very hot ridging, it has temperatures in the 80s Saturday, which makes no sense.

Focused on European & Australian as well as the Canadian model, which are out-performing our longer-range GFS.  

I like the Australian model the most right now.  It is the same resolution as our U.S. GFS, but its physics have done extremely well with our region this Summer.

5

45

2

45

1

45

3

45

3

45

45

45

45

5

45

4

45

45

4

45

1

45

3

45

3

45

3

45

45

45

45

45

Recommended for you