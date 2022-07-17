 Skip to main content
July 18, PM Weather Forecast Update-Drying Out & Turning Very Hot Once Again....

  • 0
Scattered storms last night did produce 0.50" hail 1 mile northeast of Greentown.

RAINFALL TOTALS AS MEASURED BY GAUGES:

2.25".....Grissom Air Reserve Base

1.71".....Greentown

1.65".....Walton

1.38"....Russiaville

1.37"....Remington

1.31"....Galveston Airport

1.27"....5 SW Kewanna; Battle Ground

1.06".....4 SE Forest

1.05"....Kentland Municipal Airport

0.98".....Kokomo Municipal Airport; Delphi

0.96".....Lake Village

0.93".....Purdue Throckmorten Ag Farm Site (2 N Romney)

0.86".....6 N Amboy

0.84"....2 N Rensselaer

0.78".....6 SE Covington

0.75".....Logansport-Cass County Airport

0.64".....2 NW Crawfordsville

0.62".....Chalmers

0.59".....Stockwell

0.49".....Winamac

0.46"....Demotte

0.45".....Frankfort Municipal Airport

0.34"....2 N Wheatfield

0.32".....5 NE Monon

0.30"....2 W Rochester

0.29"....3 WNW West Lafayette

0.25".....Monticello-White County Airport

0.24"....4 NE Reynolds; Purdue Ag Farm

0.17"....1 SE IN 25/I-65 (Lafayette)

0.12"....5 W West Lafayette

0.11".....Purdue Martell Forest

0.08".....Purdue University Airport

0.05"....Crawfordsville Municipal Airport

0.02"....3 E Fowler

0.02"....Rochester-Fulton County Airport

0.02".....Peru Municipal Airport

_________________________________________

Areas of dense fog are likely tonight with lows 66-70.

Fog lifts tomorrow, followed by partly cloudy skies, a north wind becoming light & variable & humid highs of 84-90.  Heat indices of 88-95 are expected.

With haze & some patchy fog, lows of 67-70 are expected tomorrow night with a light south wind.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs 88-93 with heat indices 95-101.  Winds will be south-southwest at 10-15 mph.

As for Wednesday, south to southwest winds morning to midday should then turn to the northwest.

A band of cumulus clouds will pass with passage of a dry cold front.

Ahead of it, dew points in the morning will run in the muggy range at 70-76, followed by them dropping to 62-65 by late afternoon.

