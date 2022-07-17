July 18, PM Weather Forecast Update-Drying Out & Turning Very Hot Once Again....

Scattered storms last night did produce 0.50" hail 1 mile northeast of Greentown.
RAINFALL TOTALS AS MEASURED BY GAUGES:
2.25".....Grissom Air Reserve Base
1.71".....Greentown
1.65".....Walton
1.38"....Russiaville
1.37"....Remington
1.31"....Galveston Airport
1.27"....5 SW Kewanna; Battle Ground
1.06".....4 SE Forest
1.05"....Kentland Municipal Airport
0.98".....Kokomo Municipal Airport; Delphi
0.96".....Lake Village
0.93".....Purdue Throckmorten Ag Farm Site (2 N Romney)
0.86".....6 N Amboy
0.84"....2 N Rensselaer
0.78".....6 SE Covington
0.75".....Logansport-Cass County Airport
0.64".....2 NW Crawfordsville
0.62".....Chalmers
0.59".....Stockwell
0.49".....Winamac
0.46"....Demotte
0.45".....Frankfort Municipal Airport
0.34"....2 N Wheatfield
0.32".....5 NE Monon
0.30"....2 W Rochester
0.29"....3 WNW West Lafayette
0.25".....Monticello-White County Airport
0.24"....4 NE Reynolds; Purdue Ag Farm
0.17"....1 SE IN 25/I-65 (Lafayette)
0.12"....5 W West Lafayette
0.11".....Purdue Martell Forest
0.08".....Purdue University Airport
0.05"....Crawfordsville Municipal Airport
0.02"....3 E Fowler
0.02"....Rochester-Fulton County Airport
0.02".....Peru Municipal Airport
Areas of dense fog are likely tonight with lows 66-70.
Fog lifts tomorrow, followed by partly cloudy skies, a north wind becoming light & variable & humid highs of 84-90. Heat indices of 88-95 are expected.
With haze & some patchy fog, lows of 67-70 are expected tomorrow night with a light south wind.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs 88-93 with heat indices 95-101. Winds will be south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
As for Wednesday, south to southwest winds morning to midday should then turn to the northwest.
A band of cumulus clouds will pass with passage of a dry cold front.
Ahead of it, dew points in the morning will run in the muggy range at 70-76, followed by them dropping to 62-65 by late afternoon.
