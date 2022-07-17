July 18, 9:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Drying Out & Turning Very Hot Once Again....

What is fascinating about this rainfall is that you can tie much of it to deep moisture from Pacific Hurricane Darby from last week. The deep tropical moisture plume produced episodes of severe weather in the Rockies & Highs Plains which then translated to MCVs for our area. The moisture & the storm complex-induced MCVs produced our rainfall.
Scattered storms last night did produce 0.50" hail 1 mile northeast of Greentown.
RAINFALL TOTALS AS MEASURED BY GAUGES:
2.25".....Grissom Air Reserve Base
1.71".....Greentown
1.70"....4 SW Goodland
1.65".....Walton
1.38"....Russiaville
1.37"....Remington
1.31"....Galveston Airport
1.27"....5 SW Kewanna; Battle Ground
1.06".....4 SE Forest
1.05"....Kentland Municipal Airport
0.98".....Kokomo Municipal Airport; Delphi
0.96".....Lake Village
0.93".....Purdue Throckmorten Ag Farm Site (2 N Romney)
0.86".....6 N Amboy
0.84"....2 N Rensselaer
0.78".....6 SE Covington
0.75".....Logansport-Cass County Airport
0.64".....2 NW Crawfordsville
0.62".....Chalmers
0.59".....Stockwell
0.49".....Winamac
0.46"....Demotte
0.45".....Frankfort Municipal Airport
0.34"....2 N Wheatfield
0.32".....5 NE Monon
0.30"....2 W Rochester
0.29"....3 WNW West Lafayette
0.25".....Monticello-White County Airport
0.24"....4 NE Reynolds; Purdue Ag Farm
0.17"....1 SE IN 25/I-65 (Lafayette)
0.12"....5 W West Lafayette
0.11".....Purdue Martell Forest
0.08".....Purdue University Airport
0.05"....Crawfordsville Municipal Airport
0.02"....3 E Fowler
0.02"....Rochester-Fulton County Airport
0.02".....Peru Municipal Airport
_________________________________________
Areas of dense fog are likely tonight with lows 66-70.
Fog lifts tomorrow, followed by partly cloudy skies, a north wind becoming light & variable & humid highs of 84-90. Heat indices of 88-95 are expected.
With haze & some patchy fog, lows of 67-70 are expected tomorrow night with a light south wind.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs 88-93 with heat indices 95-101. Winds will be south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
As for Wednesday, south to southwest winds morning to midday should then turn to the northwest.
A band of cumulus clouds will pass with passage of a dry cold front.
Any storms that pop on the front will tend to occur along the Ohio River Wednesday evening.
Ahead of it, dew points in the morning will run in the muggy range at 70-75, followed by them dropping to 62-65 by late afternoon. Highs of 90-95 are expected. Heat indices should peak 95-101 early in the afternoon.
Story is heat for the rest of mid to late July with temperatures peaking at 98-103 & heat indices peaking at 105 to 116.
I'd go with original 100-105 projection, but I think this rainfall will affect soils & vegetation to such a degree as to temper the heat a hair.
90s will dominate much of this week to the weekend (94-99 by weekend) with heat peaking early next week.
Some storms are possible at very end of July, followed by brief cool-down then more spurt of intense heat & very dry weather in August.
Below normal rainfall trend & above normal temperature trend continue through September.
October still looks much wetter than normal, however, with above normal temperatures.