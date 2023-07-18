July 18, 6:30 PM Weather Forecast Update – Getting hot and humid with severe storm potential for Thursday

(WLFI) – It has been a relatively calm and quiet day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 in some spots. Severe weather is currently over portions of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. We just have some of the mid and upper-level clouds from these storms.
Tonight, we should see partly to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s to around 60 in spots. Some localized fog may develop in some valleys and around the Wabash River.
Wednesday
Temperatures begin to ramp up starting tomorrow. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph turning more to the south by the evening hours. Expect a mostly sunny day with climbing dew points going into Thursday.
Thursday Severe Weather Risk
As we move into Thursday, dew point temperatures climb quickly in the morning as a warm front will lift through the viewing area. A hot and humid day will be expected with isolated storm chances in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to potentially the lower 90s. Heat index values may exceed 95.
During the midday hours, a cold front will begin to move into the region. Ahead of this front, storms will begin to ramp up and pick up in intensity. Timing will be key to when the storms fire along the cold front.
As of now, the cold front is slated to move through our area in the midday/early afternoon hours which pushes the severe risk eastward. If the front slows down and it moves in later in the day for us, the severity will go up for our area.
If we clear out and warm up quickly after some morning scattered showers, some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area underneath a Marginal (Level 1) to Slight (Level 2) risk in our eastern counties for Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.
We’ll have a clearer understanding of storm timing and mode as we get better data tomorrow/Wednesday. Storm Team 18 will keep you up to date throughout the next 2 days.
10-Day Outlook
High pressure works in for Friday and Saturday. Friday, we’ll have highs back in the lower 80s with comfortable air. Saturday may be a degree or two warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Both days will feature partly to mostly sunny conditions.
Sunday, the forecast gets a little bit trickier as higher dew points and more unstable air works in. Isolated storm chances look decent from Sunday through Tuesday ahead of a front that may move in on Tuesday. This will open up chances for storms and the potential for severe weather next week.
The big story will be the humidity and very hot air that will be in place. The upper ridge that is responsible for extreme heat in the southwest will begin to strengthen and expand into our area for next week so highs could likely reach 90s with heat index values near the triple-digit mark for the middle and end of next week. Stay tuned!