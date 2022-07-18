July 18, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Complicated, Picky Forecast Than What You'd Expect

Highs today reached 84-89 with heat indices peaking at 88-97 over the viewing area.
With patchy dense fog tonight, lows of 64-67 are expected, followed by 88-93 tomorrow with heat indices 93-100. Winds will be south-southwest at 15-23 mph. Some scattered clouds are expected with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow night looks quite warm & humid with south-southwest winds 10 mph & lows only 70-76. Weak surface cold front passes Wednesday with some enhanced cumulus. Right now, we look awfully capped, so I opted for zero storm development, but any sort of cap weakening could result in a few storms. Any storm that could develop could go severe given the CAPE & bulk shear available. We will monitor to see if any look to pop. Again, right now, going nil.
Highs of 91-98 are expected with heat indices peaking at 95-111 with south-southwest winds becoming southwest then west to west-northwest at 15-30 mph.
Thursday will features morning lows of 64-68, followed by highs of 88-94 with heat indices 90-98 (so a bit less humid) with northwest wind becoming southwest at 10-15 mph.
When we look at the variable amounts of rainfall we will see a hodge-podge of brown grass & drier soils mixed with moderately moist soils then wet soils with deep green, lush vegetation the end of the week to the weekend.
Remember rainfall Saturday night-Sunday varied greatly from 0.02-4.00" over the viewing area:
You can see the pockets that saw a lack of any rainfall:
Why is this important? Dry soils with less robust vegetation & browner lawns compared to wetter soils with much greater, lush, green vegetation transpiring more affects the 2mT or our standard 2-meter temperature we measure here at ground level.
A great example is back in 2012.
There is an official NWS weather station at the Indianapolis Airport & only 1.5 miles away at the Indianapolis National Weather Service Office.
In June of 2012, the airport saw a high of 104. On the same day, the NWS office measured 108 even though they are 1.5 miles apart with similar short-cropped grassy ground cover & same height of the thermometer.
Only difference is that the grass was greener & a t'shower days prior had wettened everything down at the airport. The NWS office missed it & ended up 4 degrees warmer. However, the official high for Indianapolis was 104 as the official ob site is the Indianapolis International Airport.
Another example is just last year. The Purdue Ag Farm COOP site & Purdue Airport both hit 100 in June. At our WLFI ob site I only measured 97. Why? Rain had wettened the ground prior & made the vegetation greener & transpire more. Thus, it was 3 degrees cooler.
Smoke, AM fogs, linger clouds are just a few factors that can pull down your temperature. Very thick wildfire smoke blotted out the sun considerably last year in July, dropping our temperature down, but also preventing more in the way of rainfall. There were many days when the models & my analog data methods did not handle the smoke & would project 94 for a high & it would only hit 90. There was a 3-4 degree analog discrepancy area-wide when the smoke was thick. I know factor certain smoke thresholds into my analog analysis.
Then.................I go back to August 2005 when it was very wet in part of the area from tropical storm/hurricane remnants, but Illinois was EXTREMELY DRY. Illinois hit 106, the viewing area saw 95-100 due to the wetter soils, but it was still hot. As the hot, dry ridge moved over the wet soils, evaporation was extremely high, pumping dew points to 78-82. This resulted in heat indices to 120.
That said, with up to 9" of rain in east-central Indiana & highly-variably 0.02-4" amounts here, temperatures may vary considerably over the viewing area in the coming days to week as the very hot ridge expands northeastward.
Areas that saw more rain may be cooler than if the soils were drier. Dew points will be higher over wetter soils, resulting in varying heat indices. They will be much worse over wetter soils.
Sometimes if you get enough rainfall over a large air it can actually cause a feedback effect of the ridge contracting.
Regardless, you see the hot ridge trying to expand northeastward! Extreme, record heat will occur in the drought-stricken Plains with 100s to Manitoba & Saskatchewan.
U.S. GFS model has turned into junk for this week to weekend forecast period. It either overdoes or underdoes heat & can't seem to get a grasp on soil moisture. Under the influence of the very hot ridging, it has temperatures in the 80s Saturday, which makes no sense.
I focused on European & Australian as well as the Canadian model, which are out-performing our longer-range GFS. They seems to match my analog data the best.
I like the Australian model the most right now. It is the same resolution as our U.S. GFS, but its physics have done extremely well with our region this Summer.
Euro does well, but does not account for the soil moisture as well as the Australian model:
So, I went with 91-97 Friday with heat indices 95-106 with south-southwest winds 10-15 mph & lots of sunshine (followed lows of 65-69 in the morning).
94-100 seems ok Saturday & Sunday with heat indices 99-114 with sunshine & south-southwest winds.
As for Sunday-Sunday night, you can see the hot ridge flattening out some (in response to Ontario, Quebec upper trough) & a jet streak (which will cause upper trough to deepen more) well to our north that may pop storms from Iowa & Minnesota to Wisconsin.
It is possible that these storms get in here Monday afternoon, but I only kept coverage at 35% for now.
Given the instability-rich environment, we will monitor for a couple severe storms.
Storms flaring up....
We do see evidence of a brief cool-down to end July & start August (highs 80s).
However, widespread heat wave should return in early August.
If soils dry out enough & we brown again, then 100-106 is attainable. We see to much moisture 96-101 will seem more likely.
Hot ridge returns with worst of the heat farther eastward from the Plains in the early August go-around.
This intense shows up well in the early August regime with temperature anomalies:
Note how mid to late July (& I do believe early August) continues to feature below normal rainfall as a whole:
Even mid to late August shows episodes of intense heat:
Below normal rainfall for August is favored with tropical development or tropical remnants showing up very well from southeastern Louisiana to Virginia. Above normal rainfall is expected in that area in already a typically wet time of year in that zone. This is due to the typical heavy storms that occur courtesy of the Bermuda High in the Atlantic. It is the Southeast's heat, humidity & moisture pump.