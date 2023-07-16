July 16, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Smoke, Showers & Storms & Temperatures That Aren't Bad at All....

See you all again soon! I will be in Ireland and Scotland & will return July 28.
I will be posting pics, videos and information from the trip on my Facebook page.
-Chad
_________________________________________
Thick smoke looks to hang on to perhaps Monday afternoon. It looks thick aloft & at the surface per latest RAP analysis. Poor air quality will result.
It should exit by Monday night.
________________________________________
Only a couple isolated storms have been able to really go up this evening along I-74. They have actually been more potent and able to poke through cap and smoke better in the Indianapolis metro.
So, the night is looking drier.
Capping smoke will make any storm development tomorrow slow, isolated & not intense. However, with time, storms will go up. Favorable sheared environment and enough MLCAPE (smoke may reduce it a bit) will make for risk of a couple isolated severe storms.
Lows of 62-64 are expected tonight, followed by highs of 78-82 Monday (though it will be humid).
________________________________________
Right now, Tuesday looks dry with sun & less smoke. Highs of 79-84 are expected after patchy fog & morning lows 55-60.
Increasing clouds & a wave of some showers & a few storms are possible along & north of a warm front Wednesday morning. Lows of 60-64 are expected.
Some severe storms (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters) are expected in the morning southwest of our area, south of the warm front.
________________________________________
Storms are then possible later Wednesday & Thursday.
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are setting up.
Highs Wednesday & Thursday should run in the 83-89 range with humid to muggy conditions.
________________________________________
Friday through Saturday night looks good! Highs of 78-84 are expected with lows 55-61. Each day will feature sunshine & low humidity.
Some scattered showers & storms are possible Sunday, July 24 to Monday, July 25 & again around Wednesday July 27. Highs should warm from 82-85 Monday & Tuesday to 85-90 Wednesday with more humid to muggy conditions returning.
At this point, it does not look like much in the way of hot weather (+90 with +96 heat indices) will occur until we get into August.
A surge of that may get in here by August 5, the it looks short-lived. It looks to be broken by storms, then cooler weather with highs in the 70s to 80s.
________________________________________
Strong El Nino is developing indeed. The warmth as a result of Kelvin Wave making it toward Chile is resulting in migration of above normal ocean temperatures north & southward.
However, still note the magnitude of the colder than normal water off the coast of California to Washington & the northeast Pacific marine heat wave.
In an El Nino, typically it is the opposite of the warm water being along the West Coast & cold blob in the Northeast Pacific.
This is a result of a lack of coupling of the ocean and atmosphere so far. As a result, a fuller El Nino climate has been delayed at evolving more.
This happened in 1994 and 2009, though 2009 was a much toned-down version of this. 1994 was a bit more up-toned version, but not as pronounced as what we have right now.
As a result of all this, the SOI still does not say El Nino, but the Equatorial Pacific sure does.
This implies potential El Modoki sub-type that will be strong this Fall to Winter.
Another interesting aspect is the complete turnaround of the unusually cold water off the coast of the Northeast U.S. to Greenland. This has been the most abrupt cold to warm change I think I have ever witnessed in the past 20 years in an ocean body. Incredible. To go from -4C below to +4C above in such a short period of time implies a massive pattern change in the North Atlantic.
This all means wet, colder Southwest & southern U.S. Winter & a drier, much warmer northern to central U.S. Winter. The highest warmth anomalies look to be in the Pacific Northwest to the Northern High Plains.
We still looks to be warmer & drier this winter with below normal snowfall.
Snowfall looks above normal in the Upper South of the U.S. to potentially the mid-Atlantic area.