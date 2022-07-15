July 15, 11:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Another Opportunity for Rainfall & Long Dry Spell with Intense Heat Wave Ahead

Highs today only reached 70-80.
The 70-71 highs in our far northwest were near record or at record cool highs for the date.
The high of 74 officially at the Purdue Airport is the coolest high temperature since May 28!
The clouds rolling in early & the showers with lack of ANY sun this afternoon-evening kept the temperatures way down to that 70-80.
That 74 is the 4th coolest July 15 high temperature on record (1879-1943 Purdue University, 1944-present Purdue Airport).
Rainfall totals vary from 0.04" to 0.35" for most of the area. The highest totals in the entire viewing area reported ran from 0.72-0.86" from near Octagon (NW Tippecanoe) to Americus to Colburn (N to NE Tippecanoe).
Spotty showers & t'showers taper overnight.
Temperatures will be steady in the upper 60s to 70 with some patchy fog possible.
With partly cloudy skies, highs of 90-95 are expected Saturday with heat indices 96-104. Winds should run south to south-southwest at 15-28 mph.
Scattered storms should pop after sunset Saturday evening in the area. An isolated severe storm is possible.
Those scattered storms pull away with a muggy, warm Saturday night with lows only 72-75.
As for Sunday, the heaviest rainfall & storms should occur south of our area. For us, scattered showers are expected through the morning, followed by more isolated to spotty showers in the PM.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs 80-84. It will be muggy, however, with dew points 71-74, making it feel more like 85-93.
Winds will be south-southwest to southwest at 15-28 mph.
Additional rainfall amounts Saturday evening-Sunday should add up to 0.25-1.50".
All of next week looks hot & it only gets hotter next weekend & then to part of the following week.
Dew points will be quite high given the wetter soils south of our area from the 1-3" of rainfall expected south of our area Sunday.
Heat wave July 18-28.....Potential of some areas seeing 100 or up to 102 July 23-25 & 28th...
Monday, July 18 to Sunday July 24 highs:
87-93 Monday (heat indices 95-101 with southwest wind);
91-96 Tuesday (heat indices 97-107 with southwest wind);
87-92 Wednesday (less humid with northwest wind)
88-94 Thursday (heat indices 92-98 with southeast wind)
92-99 Friday (heat indices 98-109 with southwest wind)
95-100 Saturday (heat indices 101-111 with southwest wind)
97-102 Sunday (heat indices 105-113 with southwest wind)
It is unclear how many storms will form with front that passes near 29th.
Cool-down is possible followed by another round of intense heat in early August.