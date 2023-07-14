July 14, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Thick Smoke & Poor Air Quality Returns Briefly....Episodes Showers & Storms Ahead with MARGINAL RISK.....

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for all of central Indiana on Sunday for PM 2.5 levels... Fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the Internet at: http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/