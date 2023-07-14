July 14, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Thick Smoke & Poor Air Quality Returns Briefly....Episodes Showers & Storms Ahead with MARGINAL RISK.....

It has been a hot day with highs so far at 86-90 with heat indices reaching 91-98.
Showers & storms are likely tonight (after 10 p.m. & through the overnight to Saturday morning). Some good-soaking rainfall is expected for a good chunk of the area.
Isolated severe storm or two is possible.
We are in a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather tonight.
After any rainfall Saturday morning, we see a lull with some sun, then some new storms possible Saturday evening.
MARGINAL RISK for severe weather is there as well.
Current data suggests +1.50" rain in multiple areas by late Saturday morning alone.
Canadian wildfire smoke then returns Saturday night & through Sunday. The sky will be hazy & pale with the smoke & that smoke will mix down to the surface resulting in a smoky haze with poor air quality.
The smoke will keep any storms isolated Sunday. Coverage would be better if not for the capping impacts of the smoke.
Thick smoke should pull out Monday & conditions greatly improve.
This thick smoke may continue to lower coverage of any showers & storms Sunday night.
With clearing smoke, storms may fire Monday with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters in place.
Shower/storm coverage is much lower Tuesday, but rounds of widespread showers & storms with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe parameters are likely Wednesday-Thursday.
A few storms are possible Friday, then it looks dry next weekend.
There are signs of a couple to few brief hotter surges coming in as we end July & then move through August. A couple to few spurts of temperatures well into the 90s are possible with a random 100 that cannot be ruled out via very briefly pulsing Southwest U.S. to Texas hot ridge.
Such heat would tend to be brief.
However, there will be some longer dry periods, too.
We will still not shake the D0 to D1 status by September, even with the rainfall we get over the next 9 days. However, we should solidly eradicate D2 based on the current analysis.