July 14, 2 AM Weather Forecast Update-From an Opportunity for Rainfall to Extreme Heat Wave

Today looks dry with low humidity & highs 83-88 with sunshine, a few clouds following some patchy fog early this morning. Low of 55-63 are expected.
Winds will be north to north-northeast at 9-17 mph.
After we cloud up Friday morning with lows upper 50s to the 60s, a few showers will be possible. Coverage should run 30% with southeast wind becoming south to southwest at 7-16 mph.
Clouds & a few showers will hamper temperatures & hold them to 70s to lower 80s UNTIL we see clearing later in the day. This may lead to a late-day rally of 82-88. The humidity will also surge later in the day with dew points 60-64 much of the day reaching 68-72 by evening.
Rainfall totals of a trace to 0.05" are expected.
With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows Friday night (with a south-southwest wind 5-10 mph) of 65-70 are expected.
Saturday features highs 88-94 with dew points 70-75 leading to heat indices of 94-106. Winds look south to south-southwest at 15-25 mph with lots of sunshine & some scattered clouds.
We have got to get some rainfall out of this feature Saturday night-Sunday.
After that, rainfall will be a rarity with extreme heat wave down the road.
So, some scattered storms Saturday night may give way to a complex of showers & storms that would pass Sunday morning. There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two, but risk is not extensive with MARGINAL to low-end SLIGHT RISK parameters dominating.
The potential is there for a total of 0.50-1" of rainfall area-wide.
The remainder of Sunday may actually be mostly cloudy to cloudy with low gray stratus/stratocumulus clouds before clearing in the evening.
Highs of 82-85 are possible with humid to muggy conditions after morning lows 68-70.
Southwest to south-southwest winds of 15-25 mph are expected Sunday.
Sunshine, south winds 10-20 mph & highs of 88-93 are expected Monday with heat indices 95-100. This, after patchy to areas of fog & 66-70 Monday morning.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with south-southwest winds 15-25 mph & highs 89-94 with heat indices 95-102. Morning lows of 65-70 are likely.
A weak surface cold front passes Wednesday morning with a few clouds, but we are completely capped, so no rainfall is expected. The front will turn winds from the south-southwest to the northwest at 10-25 mph.
With lots of sunshine, highs of 87-93 are expected with lower humidity (dew points dropping from 68-74 to 55-60) resulting in 87-91 actually feeling like 87-93
Lots of sunshine Thursday with low humidity will lead to highs of 87-92 after 63-67 in the morning.
Friday is hotter with sunshine & 90-95 with heat indices 93-98.
I have shifted the extreme heat wave a bit from July 19/20-25 to July 23-27.
During that time, it looks extremely hot here with widespread record heat from the Plains to parts of the Midwest.
You can see the heat spreading northeastward with time:
We still look to peak at 100-105 over the viewing area with heat indices reaching 107-116.
Overnight lows of 75-81 are expected with sunshine daily.
Looks like any "Ring of Fire" storm complexes will track way, way north in Canada. Storms in the South would occur on the underbelly of the hot ridge & move to the southwest from Virginia to Louisiana.
Eventually, the extreme heat dampers a hair & shifts west & we turn a bit cooler as we end July.
It still looks DRY, but highs will tend to run 87-91 (with very low humidity).
Rapid worsening of the drought will continue.
Eventually, intense heat may return in early August.
Unfortunately, an overall hot pattern is shaping up frequently in August. It has the potential to rank as one of the hotter Augusts on record.
August still looks drier than normal:
