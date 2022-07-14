July 14, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Opportunities for Rain Then Extreme Heat Waves

It has been very warm, but not overly humid the past couple of days & we did see lows this morning of a comfortable 56-61.
Highs yesterday ran 82-90.
Highs today reached 81-89.
Clouds increase later tonight with lows 58-63, followed by lots of clouds & some scattered showers & t'showers at times. Coverage will average 35%.
This scattered activity off & on will last right into tomorrow night.
With higher humidity & highs 81-88 & lows tomorrow night 68-72, rainfall totals will tend to vary from 0.03-0.45" overall.
Winds will be southeast early tomorrow then go south to south-southwest as warm front gradually moves northeastward.
Skies tend to clear Saturday & I am considering going much hotter Saturday. Right now, 90-95 seems ok, but it may reach 106 in the St. Louis area & widespread 97-101 readings may occur in central to southern Illinois.
If more of the heat looks to migrate more to the northeast then I will raise that 90-95 high.
Winds looks south-southwest at 15-30 mph with humid conditions leading to heat indices of 97-104.
At this point, it appears that a few storms will be possible late, late Saturday evening-Saturday night. Risk of an isolated severe storm is there.
It is looking more & more as if the main complex of storms will evolve from northern Missouri through southern Illinois & Indiana. A couple to few severe storms are possible. This is not the best news for us if we want to get a good soaking rainfall. I have been thinking 0.50-1" from this, but if these current trends hold, it may be more like 0.05-0.25" (to add to whatever we see prior).
Here, after a few storms Saturday night, we may see a few showers get into our area Sunday morning to midday.
Otherwise Sunday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy, humid to muggy & 80-85 with southwest to south winds 15-25 mph.
Lows of 69-74 are expected Sunday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies & humid to muggy conditions.
Next week will be a hot week with only Wednesday seeing slight relief from heat & humidity.
Much of the week will run 90-95 with lows 66-72.
Wednesday may run 87-92 with lower humidity & lows Wednesday night of 62-67.
We then heat up to 90-95 Thursday.
The worst of the heat begins to evolve later next week with 92-96 by Friday & heat indices 99-105:
95-100 is likely next weekend with heat indices 100-110.
It still looks like we have a good shot of peaking at 100-105 with heat indices 108-115.
Cooler weather will follow to end July, but tendency may be for intense heat to return in early August.
Trend is below normal rainfall. That is not to say it will be totally, totally dry (we have that front that has to go through at the end of July), but nothing points to a widespread rain.