July 13, PM Weather Forecast Update- By: Chad Evans Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working on this.....More soon.... 1 1 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 Local River Road will be closed this Spring due to construction Updated Jan 12, 2022 National 1 in 100,000: The story of a fentanyl victim Nov 29, 2021 News Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling Updated Oct 7, 2022 News White House will roll out next phase of Covid-19 response Wednesday Mar 1, 2022 Chad's Weather Blog A windy and warm day but rain will move in overnight for Thanksgiving morning Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area Mar 3, 2023 Recommended for you