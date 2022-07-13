July 13, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Stray storms will be possible this afternoon

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up with lows in the mid to lower 60s with a few mid-level clouds. As we move into the afternoon, more cumulus clouds will begin to bubble up, especially after 1:00 PM. Highs today will be in the mid 80s area-wide.
The shortwave will move southward into the WLFI viewing area which could give way to a couple of stray showers/thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain today but a very select few could see a few drops this afternoon between 2 PM to 8 PM.
Thursday
As the aforementioned shortwave moves through, we will be seeing mostly clear skies work in for most of Thursday with north winds. This will give us a little bit of relief from the heat. Highs will be expected to be in the mid to lower 80s.
Friday
We will be on the periphery of the upper-level ridge that is located further west. This will allow us to see the potential for storms to work along that ridge. It is difficult to forecast these systems days out but most models suggest a “ridge rider” could work in Friday from the northwest.
As of now, the system will be working southeastward into our viewing area but could decay and be further westward. We will continue to monitor thus I am only giving way to a 20% chance of rain/storms for Friday.
You can see from the Weather Prediction Center’s 7-Day Precipitation Outlook that some areas around this high-pressure ridge could see upwards of 1-inch of rain. Hopefully, we can tap into some of these storms that will develop around the ridge.
The Upcoming Weekend
Saturday will be a warmer and more humid day. A front is expected to move in Saturday night and mostly into Sunday. The front is likely to stall out over Central Indiana which could bring us the best rain chance across the 7-day for Sunday. If this front stalls out over our area, this could bring us some rain chances into Monday and possibly Tuesday.
After next Tuesday, the pattern turns very dry and hot as the main upper-level ridge works into the Midwest. We could easily see triple-digit heat by the end of next week and the continued drought to worsen.
Below is an image from the Climate Prediction Center where they are highlighting our area underneath a moderate Excessive Heat outlook for July 20th through July 26th. Stay tuned!