July 13, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Episodes of Showers & Storms In the Region, But Key to Heavier Rainfall Is To Focus Some of the Rounds Directly Over the Area...

Highs today were below normal at 77-82. Low clouds & some fog were slow to clear. We had a few isolated showers in our southern tier today, but the scattered storms were all over southern Indiana.
Overall pattern shows broad troughiness & rounds of scattered showers & storms pivoting through the region through early next week (with dry time in-between).
Temperatures are held in-check near to a bit below normal. We are in the hottest time of year climatologically-speaking with normal highs near 85 & normal lows near 64.
Note temperature trends of heat southwest of here & cooler in the north. That baroclinic zone along with the troughiness & abundant monsoonal moisture from the Pacific & moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will aid in all of the showers & storm rounds dancing around the region.
Pattern shows the above normal rainfall:
We completely dry area- & region-wide at the end of next week & we aren't too hot.
Here is a more detailed look at the rainfall timing:
An isolated weakening shower or storm may sneak into the northwest after midnight. Otherwise we just see some patchy fog with partly cloudy skies tonight.
A few showers & storms are possible late tomorrow to tomorrow night.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm (MARGINAL RISK)
After an rainfall pulls out by late Saturday morning, we should see a lull with sun, followed by renewed scattered storms in the later afternoon to evening.
There is the risk of a couple isolated severe storms (MARGINAL RISK).
Upgrade to SLIGHT RISK for part of the area is possible.
A few isolated storms are possible Sunday late PM, then scattered storms are expected Sunday night.
Scattered storms are possible Monday (MARGINAL RISK-type parameters show up).
Storms are possible late Tuesday & Wednesday (SLIGHT RISK parameters show up).
9-day rainfall totals for the area of 2" or more are expected.
A couple spurts of hotter weather with perhaps one really hot day +95 is possible in August.
Some dry periods +5 days are possible in August, but active Gulf & additional opportunities mean rainfall.
We will continue to chip away at the drought, but we may still not 100% get rid of D0-D1 status in the area (we are up to D2 in the area now).
We need 3-9" rainfall (deficit for the year) for much of the area to bring us out of the drought, but we are actually normal to only 1.50 below normal rainfall-wise in our far northeastern areas for the year.