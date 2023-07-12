July 12, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Multiple Waves of Showers & Storms Over the Next 10 Days with Dry Time In-Between...

After 84-89 yesterday with heat indices peaking at 87-95, lows ran 60-70 north to south this morning.
We have seen up to 1" of rainfall in the far northern fringe since last night. The rain has fallen north of Highway 26 since last night.
Flooding has been occurring just northwest of the viewing area with up to 6" in northern Illinois. Up to 2" has fallen in far northwest Indiana.
____________________________________________________
Cluster or bow of severe storms should fire in slot of sunshine in the Chicago metro in the 5-7 p.m. time frame. An enhanced tornado risk will occur in the Chicago area given the lake breeze front interaction with the frontal boundary/differential heating boundary & the locally-enhanced low-level shear with the surface low/MCV & upper trough. There is the risk of a random strong tornado of EF3 strength, actually in the Chicago metro, especially on the lake breeze front from north of Joliet to O'Hare Airport (temps 74 to 84 along that boundary with dew points 73-76 for low LCLs).
That round should race eastward & bring risk of damaging winds & some large right into southern Michigan & far northern Indiana.
Here, the line may elongate to the southwest some, bringing us a broken line of storms through generally 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. A couple of severe gusts cannot be ruled out. A bit of the shear in Chicago to southern Michigan overlays into Newton & Jasper enough to mention of potential of brief EF0-EF1 tornado (strong tornado risk Chicago). As a result, SPC is maintaining SLIGHT RISK for severe over the area. You see the ENHANCED RISK for severe in the Chicago metro, too.
Patchy fog is possible in our far northern & northeastern parts of the viewing area late tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70.
____________________________________________________
As for Thursday, it appears the better coverage of storm action will be south of our area.
However, shortwave trough & weak surface cold front with a bit of a lake breeze front pivot into the area morning to part of the afternoon.
As a result, I like the mention of isolated storms given dew points still 66-71 early & then 62-67 in the afternoon.
MARGINAL RISK for severe should set up more south of our area it appears.
Highs of 80-86 are likely.
Some patchy fog is possible early Friday morning with lows 59-65, followed by 84-88 Friday. Some of those storms northwest of our area may impact us late in the day, so I went with risk of a "sct'd storms". It also appears that conditions are favorable for MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for storms that do form.
___________________________________________________
After storms Friday night-early Saturday morning, it appears that a lull will evolve with some sun & highs 83-87 amidst muggy conditions.
SLIGHT RISK parameters are there for severe late Saturday right now. There are still wildcards based on timing of the shortwaves or main upper trough, MCVs, etc., however.
So, potentially in the AM:
Potentially later PM (storms gelling into a line or complex of storms [MCS]):
____________________________________________________
A few storms are possible in the cool are aloft with a couple shortwaves Sunday-Monday.
Storm coverage is better mid-next week.
We then see some dry days.
