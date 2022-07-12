July 12, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Slightly Cooler, Some Storm Risk Then Heat Waves

Highs today reached 82-87. I did not include the Kokomo Municipal Airport high because that weather station was down for days & just came back on around 3 p.m. today. So, there is a potential it missed the high temperature & I want to ensure extreme accuracy with this map.
I should have the Logansport-Cass County Airport highs back up tomorrow. The station was having big issues with the dew point sensor. After evaluation over the past week to ensure quality data, looks like it is accurately working. Staff may have replaced the sensor.
A shortwave (colder pocket aloft) & weak surface cold front will pass Wednesday, bubbling up cumulus clouds & leading to a couple to few isolated brief showers/t'showers.
Winds will be southwest becoming west to northwest (increasing to 14-26 mph) with low humidity (dew points 50s to 60) & highs 82-87 (after stratocumulus cumulus & cumulus clouds in the morning with lows 60-65).
After clearing skies & lows of 55-60 tomorrow night, Thursday will feature lots of sunshine with just a few flat cumulus humilis "fair weather" clouds & highs 80-85. Winds will be northwest to north-northwest at 10-22 mph. The humidity will be low with dew points in the 40s & 50s.
Friday will feature increasing high & mid clouds as surface warm front arrives.
Highs of 83-89 are likely with dew points 55-60 rising to 64-67 later in the day with wind shift from east-southeast to south to southwest at 8-15 mph.
Morning lows will run 53-59.
Here the wildcard.....
If the cluster of storms hangs on long enough, it would bring some rain Friday & make for a cooler day here. We will monitor.
Preliminary thinking is that it will collapse, but we get the debri cloudiness from it.
Lows 66-71 are likely Friday night with skies becoming partly cloudy.
As for Saturday, hot upper ridge will expand northeastward & warm front should be north of our area.
Highs of 88-95 are expected with heat indices 96-106 as the humidity will be on the rise with winds out of the south-southwest at 10-23 mph.
As for Saturday, we need to watch a round of storms possible Saturday overnight to Sunday morning.
Potential is there for an embedded severe storm or two. The lack of shear & the stronger wind fields aloft staying north of our area precludes higher severe weather risk here. It looks MARGINAL to low-end SLIGHT at this point.
85-90 is likely Sunday with humid conditions with partly cloudy skies. 66-70 Sunday night will give way to 88-93 Monday. Heat indices should surge to 96-104.
More intense heat arrives Tuesday as the ridge expands northeastward with highs 91-96. Heat indices may reach 98-109 with sunshine.
Extreme heat arrives late next week. Trend is for temperatures to eventually peak over the viewing area at 100-105 (with heat indices 106-115) in that general July 19-25.
Extremely hot upper ridge with numerous records broken for heat in the Plains & Midwest contracts with time.
Storms should be the most severe & most numerous from northeastern Ohio to New England with potential of intense squall line with up to MODERATE RISK parameters showing up.
Here, we may get some storms with SLIGHT RISK parameters.
Hot ridge then contracts significant for 80s here by July 26.
We are dry & cooler (lows in the 50s at times) until intense heat begins to return in early August.
Still drier than normal in August......
& September.........
...........but still much WETTER October:
All three months average warmer than normal.
Significant La Nina weakens but looks to hang on to early Spring.
El Nino should return by winter 2023-24, but given the cold phase of the PDO, it should be weak to moderate & not a big event.
If we are going to see a bigger 'Nino event then, given weather history in this regime, it would tend to occur more like 2024-25.
It appears we are in a cold phase in the central & northeastern Pacific with trend of enhanced upwelling of water that favors more La Ninas & less intense El Ninos up to 2030.