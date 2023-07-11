July 11, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
More soon....
So far
45
45
45
45
Canada
_________________________________________________
Lows this morning ran 58-66. Today is much warmer compared to yesterday's 79-84 (with dew points in the 50s). Dew points are 64-70 over the area today & with highs 88-92, heat indices are reaching 91-99.
A few spotty storms may sneak into the north this evening to early overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has MARGINAL RISK north of 26.
Any will stay north of 26.
A few storms will give way to a round of more widespread showers & storms Wednesday afternoon.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (few severe gusts). The better risk is Missouri to western Kentucky. There, upgrade to ENHANCED RISK is not 100% out of the question right now.
45
45
The next 10 days look humid to muggy overall & seasonable with 80s dominating & overnight lows in the 60s. Multiple waves of showers & storms are still likely.
The exact timing is still a bit nebulous beyond Thursday, however. Regardless, I did my best to attempt to pinpoint based on the data I have. Be aware of changes possible down the road however.
2" or more of rainfall is possible over the next 10 days.
45
To end July & go into August, a much hotter, drier regime should ensue in the Midwest & over our area. Temperatures well into the 90s are possible.
It then cools off for a period after storms.
Another heat surge is expected in latter August with 90s. Could we get to 100 in some locations? It is possible. We will monitor. It will depend on how much rainfall actually occurs prior.
SW Heat ridge, dome
El Nino is surging, inhibiting much Caribbean or Atlantic
Saharan dust, but anomalously warm Atlantic
MJO 5 largely 4, 5, 6
SE TX, E Coast spots
45