July 11, PM Weather Forecast Update-Wetter Pattern, But Bout of Drier, Hotter Weather Ending July & Going Into August with Eyes On Southeast Texas for Tropical Impacts in August (That Would Bring Rainfall Here)....

So far this July has had temperature even out to about normal.
Rainfall has been more plentiful in July.
However, note the below normal rainfall since June 1.
Deficits
Deficits since January 1 are mostly 3-9" over the area. The exception is parts of Pulaski to Fulton counties where two significant, heavy rainfall events there have kept you near or just a bit below normal.
The greatest amounts below normal for the year are in a band near Highway 18 from near Fowler to near Brookston & Chalmers to just north of Delphi. That area tends to have the 7-9" deficits. The deficit at the Purdue Airport is around 6.73".
Canada
Lows this morning ran 58-66. Today is much warmer compared to yesterday's 79-84 (with dew points in the 50s). Dew points are 64-70 over the area today & with highs 88-92, heat indices are reaching 91-99.
A few spotty storms may sneak into the north this evening to early overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has MARGINAL RISK north of 26.
Any will stay north of 26.
A few storms will give way to a round of more widespread showers & storms Wednesday afternoon.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (few severe gusts). The better risk is Missouri to western Kentucky. There, upgrade to ENHANCED RISK is not 100% out of the question right now.
Some scattered showers/storms are possible Thursday with MARGINAL RISK of severe weather over the southern half of the area.
The next 10 days look humid to muggy overall & seasonable with 80s dominating & overnight lows in the 60s. Multiple waves of showers & storms are still likely.
The exact timing is still a bit nebulous beyond Thursday, however. Regardless, I did my best to attempt to pinpoint based on the data I have. Be aware of changes possible down the road however.
2" or more of rainfall is possible over the next 10 days.
To end July & go into August, a much hotter, drier regime should ensue in the Midwest & over our area. Temperatures well into the 90s are possible.
It then cools off for a period after storms.
Another heat surge is expected in latter August with 90s. Could we get to 100 in some locations? It is possible. We will monitor. It will depend on how much rainfall actually occurs prior.
There will be opportunities for rainfall from storm systems & also a potential landfalling tropical system likely in Texas.
The drought may inconsistently whittle away with more rainfall, but I still doubt we will shake D0-D1 status by September.
