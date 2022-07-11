July 11, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Storms possible tonight with a quiet and dry week ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! This morning, lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide. We are starting off with clear conditions but more cumulus clouds will build throughout the afternoon.
Highs today will top out into the mid to lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy SW winds will gust up to 20-25 mph at times. This is all before a cold front will begin to move into the viewing area later this evening.
A few isolated showers may be possible in our northern counties in the afternoon but are expected to be isolated. By 5-6 PM, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop in NE Illinois ahead of the cold front. These storms will move SE into our viewing area from 6 PM to 2 AM giving way to scattered storms throughout the entire WLFI viewing area.
Severe Storm Outlook for Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our entire viewing area underneath a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for the possibility of strong to severe storms. Damaging wind, large hail, heavy downpours, and the very low potential of a small tornado could be possible.
Stay weather aware and download our Storm Team 18 Weather App for free for alerts and our free radar. You can download the app for iPhone and Android devices if you click, here.
Rainfall Potential for Tonight
As for rain, some may see quite a bit if you are lucky enough to be underneath that heavier storm. Some may see just a few drops.
As always when looking at future data, don’t focus on individual city amounts. This basically gives us an idea as to what some areas could see. These storms will be scattered to isolated across the entire viewing area this evening. Quick and minor flooding could occur with some of the heavier storms.
The Rest of the Work Week
High-pressure ridging builds in for Tuesday and dry air will be likely for the rest of the work week. Some of the Hi-Res models shows some leftover instability that could give us a few cumulus clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening which could lead to a few sprinkles however coverage will be less than 5% so expect a mostly sunny and dry day for Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with low humidity and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday through Friday, we will continue to stay dry and sunny with temperatures at or slightly above average with low humidity. Highs will be back into the upper 80s by Friday.
Upcoming Weekend Forecast
The upper-level ridge will help give way to an upper-level low that will move down into the viewing area for Saturday night and mainly into Sunday. This will be a “ridge rider” so a few storms could be possible but confidence is low on storm mode, location, and timing.
As always, we will continue to monitor the latest data so stay tuned throughout the work week for the latest on the weekend forecast as changes will likely occur to the forecast as we are several days out.