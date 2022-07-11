 Skip to main content
July 11, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Few Storms Then Cool-Down Followed by Significant Heat Wave & Hopes for a "Ridge Rider"

Still appears that strong capping will be a detriment to more in the way of storm development this evening-tonight, despite more heat, moisture & instability moving in.

The cap doesn't show signs of breaking too much until the storms get to I-70 in the pre-dawn hours.

Here, I kept the storm coverage at 25%.

However, for any storm that can indeed completely overcome the cap, shear, dynamics & reservoir of instability support severe weather risk with wind, hail.

We will monitor.

1

Looks dry Tuesday through Saturday with it heating back up by the weekend as warm front comes through Friday & ridge expands.

There is an off chance a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" clips the area this weekend, but chances are low & much of it should pass north & northeast of the viewing area.

If this could happen, it would be Saturday night, it appears right now.

We will monitor for changes however.

1

Also, a tropical system will likely make landfall somewhere between Florida & Texas with the exact track dependent on the exact position of the upper ridge & how quickly the upper ridge moves eastward.

It will either get pulled on the underbelly of the upper ridge back to Texas & Mexico or it will be pulled into Alabama, Florida & the Carolinas before the ridge has a chance to expand & grab ahold of it & pull it west.

The best thing that could happen would be for it to be pulled up into our area, but that doesn't look to happen as this point.

1

You can see the extreme heat developing & move north, northeastward & eastward:

1

The extreme heat wave looks to occur in the July 19-25 time frame.

2

Highs have the potential to max out at 100-105.

3

+100 could occur Texas to southern Manitoba & from Michigan to Colorado.

4

After a brief break (highs 80s to around 90), we heat back up into early August with 98-104 possible.

Rainfall potential looks slim with that cold front.

The deep tropical moisture will be tied up in Mexico & the Desert Southwest & Rockies by active eastern Pacific & the very active monsoon.

4

