July 11, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Few Storms Then Cool-Down Followed by Significant Heat Wave & Hopes for a "Ridge Rider"

Still appears that strong capping will be a detriment to more in the way of storm development this evening-tonight, despite more heat, moisture & instability moving in.
The cap doesn't show signs of breaking too much until the storms get to I-70 in the pre-dawn hours.
Here, I kept the storm coverage at 25%.
However, for any storm that can indeed completely overcome the cap, shear, dynamics & reservoir of instability support severe weather risk with wind, hail.
We will monitor.
Looks dry Tuesday through Saturday with it heating back up by the weekend as warm front comes through Friday & ridge expands.
There is an off chance a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" clips the area this weekend, but chances are low & much of it should pass north & northeast of the viewing area.
If this could happen, it would be Saturday night, it appears right now.
We will monitor for changes however.
Also, a tropical system will likely make landfall somewhere between Florida & Texas with the exact track dependent on the exact position of the upper ridge & how quickly the upper ridge moves eastward.
It will either get pulled on the underbelly of the upper ridge back to Texas & Mexico or it will be pulled into Alabama, Florida & the Carolinas before the ridge has a chance to expand & grab ahold of it & pull it west.
The best thing that could happen would be for it to be pulled up into our area, but that doesn't look to happen as this point.
You can see the extreme heat developing & move north, northeastward & eastward:
The extreme heat wave looks to occur in the July 19-25 time frame.
Highs have the potential to max out at 100-105.
+100 could occur Texas to southern Manitoba & from Michigan to Colorado.
After a brief break (highs 80s to around 90), we heat back up into early August with 98-104 possible.
Rainfall potential looks slim with that cold front.
The deep tropical moisture will be tied up in Mexico & the Desert Southwest & Rockies by active eastern Pacific & the very active monsoon.