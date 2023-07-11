July 11, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Wetter Pattern, But Bout of Drier, Hotter Weather Ending July & Going Into August with Eyes On Southeast Texas for Tropical Impacts in August (That Would Bring Rainfall Here)....

So far this July has had temperature even out to about normal.
______________________________________________________
Rainfall has been more plentiful in July.
______________________________________________________
However, note the below normal rainfall trend over the 30 days overall.
______________________________________________________
Temperatures have average below normal over the past 30 days.
______________________________________________________
March 1-May 31 precipitation was overall a bit below normal (not as big of a deficit due to a wet March with above normal rainfall).
______________________________________________________
Deficits since January 1 are mostly 3-9" over the area. The exception is parts of Pulaski to Fulton counties where two significant, heavy rainfall events there have kept you near or just a bit below normal.
The greatest amounts below normal for the year are in a band near Highway 18 from near Fowler to near Brookston & Chalmers to just north of Delphi. That area tends to have the 7-9" deficits. The deficit at the Purdue Airport is around 6.73".
_________________________________________________
Lows this morning ran 58-66. Today was warmer compared to yesterday's 79-84 (with dew points in the 50s). Dew points are 64-70 over the area today with highs
A few spotty storms may sneak into the north this evening to early overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has MARGINAL RISK north of 26.
___________________________________________________
Any will stay north of 26.
______________________________________________________
A few storms will give way to a round of more widespread showers & storms Wednesday afternoon.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (few severe gusts). The better risk is Missouri to western Kentucky. There, upgrade to ENHANCED RISK is not 100% out of the question right now.
______________________________________________________
Some scattered showers/storms are possible Thursday with MARGINAL RISK of severe weather over the southern half of the area.
______________________________________________________
The next 10 days look humid to muggy overall & seasonable with 80s dominating & overnight lows in the 60s. Multiple waves of showers & storms are still likely.
The exact timing is still a bit nebulous beyond Thursday, however. Regardless, I did my best to attempt to pinpoint based on the data I have. Be aware of changes possible down the road however.
2" or more of rainfall is possible over the next 10 days.
______________________________________________________
To end July & go into August, a much hotter, drier regime should ensue in the Midwest & over our area. Temperatures well into the 90s are possible.
It then cools off for a period after storms.
Another heat surge is expected in latter August with 90s. Could we get to 100 in some locations? It is possible. We will monitor. It will depend on how much rainfall actually occurs prior.
There will be opportunities for rainfall from storm systems & also a potential landfalling tropical system likely in Texas.
The drought may inconsistently whittle away with more rainfall, but I still doubt we will shake D0-D1 status by September.
Overall, the core of the worst heat & biggest anomalies for heat through August will be the Southwest & parts of the western U.S., a shift from the anomalies of heat in the Midwest in part of May to early June to over Canada & over Texas to southwest Missouri & briefly in the Lower Ohio Valley overall in later June.
______________________________________________
Right now, the ocean response of the El Nino is surging in the ocean! However, oddly, we are just not 100% seeing the ocean and atmospheric connection and response yet.
Reason is two-fold. One, the SOI is only 0.3 as of June. That is the difference in surface pressure between Darwin and Tahiti. It needs to be less than -1 to go fully into coupled El Nino.
Also, the PDO is still negative, meaning that the North Pacific is blazing warm with a bit of a ring of colder water around the edge. In an El Nino, you see the North Pacific normally cool.
Since 1980, there are really two good matches for this lack of coupling in Summer prior to an El Nino: 1994-95 & 2009-10.
Both ended up being El Nino Modokis or having the greatest SSTs of the Equatorial Pacific closer to 140W longitude rather than off the coast of Chile closer to 50W longitude.
Modokis have some tendency to evolve in this way.
You can see this in the July 1994 mean monthly SST anomalies below (-PDO, emerging El Nino):
___________________________________________________
You can also see this in the July 9, 2009 data (-PDO, emerging El Nino):
___________________________________________________
July 2023 is a BIG amped up version of the two:
____________________________________________________
We favor a milder than normal winter with a strong El Nino Modoki, but not as warm as a traditional strong El Nino.
____________________________________________________
Drier trend is favored with below normal precipitation.
Below normal snowfall is favored, but the Lower Ohio Valley & upper South to the mid-Atlantic are looking at above normal snowfall.
Above normal severe weather occurrence will occur along the Gulf Coast & over the Florida Peninsula.
The southern U.S.' winter looks chilly, very wet with higher risk of flooding & above normal potential of snows in the Piedmont and Appalachians area.
Higher flooding risk also sets up in Texas & over California & the Desert Southwest.
The snow risk is also higher in west Texas where Modokis often produce heavy, wet snowfalls from Lubbock & Midland to Dalhart.