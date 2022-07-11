July 11, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Latest Update On Any Storms & the Trend Now to Late August

Highs today reached 84-92, short of the expected 90-96, largely due to cloudiness & slower progress of our surface warm front.
Heat indices peaked late this afternoon-early this evening at 89-103.
We are quite unstable (MLCAPE up to 3000 J/kg) & sheared with 40-50 knots of bulk shear & a +60 knot upper jet streak just north of our area.
However, we are still strongly capped, preventing any storm development here, even as surface cold front is now approaching our northwestern counties.
A few isolated storms are possible up to 3 a.m.
If any storm can completely bust through the cap, then severe weather may occur with it.....wind, hail.
Lows of 64-71 are then likely by early tomorrow morning with skies clearing north west to southeast.
With some cumulus clouds & northwest winds 15-30 mph, highs of 81-87 are expected Tuesday. Dew points will be nice & low at 50-56 by afternoon.
With some stratocumulus clouds, lows tomorrow night of 58-64 are expected, followed by highs Wednesday of 79-84 with dew points 49-55. Cumulus clouds will occur in the sky with northwest winds 15-25 mph.
Lows of 52-58 are likely Wednesday night, followed by 80-85 Thursday (northeast wind) with low humidity & 85-90 Friday (east to southeast wind) with some increasing clouds as surface warm front passes through.
It appears that a complex of storms may occur on the periphery of an expanding heat wave from the Plains (hot upper ridge) & dive southeastward from Minnesota, Iowa & Wisconsin. This may impact part of the viewing area or clip the area Saturday night (though timing is unclear).
Sun 17 Mon 18
It still looks like impressive heat wave in July 19-25 time frame.
Temperatures may hit their peak at 100-105:
You can see the extremely hot upper ridge:
Pattern during the intense heat wave:
Eventually extreme ridge breaks down a bit & we cool. We will monitor potential complex of storms with the cold front & upper trough. It is not promising here, but potentially we could get some storms as long as we are not too capped.
August & September continue to look drier to much drier than normal.
Drought will continue to worsen & river & lake levels may become extremely low.
August precipitation anomalies:
September precipitation anomalies:
Much of the U.S. will be warmer than normal overall August to October. Exceptions would be parts of the Southwest, Florida & Northern Plains where normal temperatures will tend to set up (overall).
Here, August & September look hot with heat waves possible & some record heat risk.
October looks like a bit of an endless Summer like last year with high humidity & lots of warmth & trees changing color 2 to 3 weeks later than normal.
Like last year, October looks to turn wet with heavy rainfall expected.
The risk of severe weather is above normal, like last year.
November trends drier than normal, but early chill with hard freezing may arrive by mid-November, hurting the late Fall color peak.
This may continue with early snows late November to early December. Latter half of December looks milder.
December features below normal precipitation though.
Snowfall looks above normal.