July 10, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking a Few Storms to Start the Week, Then Cooler Followed by Significant Heat Wave

Working on this.....more soon....
Lows this morning dropped to 53-59 after highs Saturday of 81-85.
High today reached 82-87 with very low humidity. Dew points dropped into the 40s to the 50s.
Our next surface cold front & upper trough continue to speed up.
Last week up to Thursday, it appeared that the front would not pass through until Tuesday evening & we would heat up to 94-98 ahead of the front after 90-94 Monday.
It still looks to heat up, but Monday, not Tuesday. Highs of 91-97 are expected. 104 is possible as far northeast as southwestern Illinois around St. Louis.
Winds will be southwest at 20-30 mph.
Humidity will not be an issue tomorrow until after 4 p.m. when 57-63 dew points are replaced with the pooling of 69-74 dew points.
This may lead to a late-day rally of heat indices of 99-108.
So, every model run has trended faster & faster with the front.
Thus, the surface cold front & upper trough will pass Monday evening-night.
A few isolated storms are possible with it. 25% coverage seems reasonable in the 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. time frame.
Capping will be an issue, but any one of those isolated storms that can completely overcome the cap would pose an isolated wind damage & hail risk.
The shear available will be conducive for an organized, severe storm.
As a result of this, SPC has MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK (Level 1-2 of 5) for the viewing area. Again, it seems that coverage of the storms will be an issue with capping, however.
If less capping is seen & a few more in the way of storms develop & pulse up, then coverage will be increased.
The better storm risk (& severe weather risk) will be well east of us in the Northeast U.S. & tend to be on Tuesday.
Tuesday looks good with lots of PM cumulus clouds, low humidity & northwest to west-northwest wind 15-25 mph. Highs of 81-86 are expected.
58-64 Tuesday night will be followed by 81-85 Wednesday with lots of sunshine.
After 50s Wednesday, Thursday features a lot of sunshine & still low humidity with highs 80-85.
88-92 is likely Friday & then the humidity surges next weekend with 90-95 Saturday & 92-97 Sunday.
July 20-25 look extremely hot with highs here potentially eventually peaking at 100-105 & heat indices peaking for that period at 106-115.
In terms of any rainfall, the only thing to watch would be a random "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" on the periphery of the extreme heat. One or two tail ends of these could impact us perhaps.
At the onset of the extreme heat, the storm complexes on the periphery of the ridge will tend to develop over Manitoba & Minnesota & then move southeastward to Michigan & Indiana to Ohio.
As the ridge expands, a Manitoba to Ontario to Northeast U.S. track will tend to follow.
The extreme heat wave may end with a cold frontal passage, but the results are not promising for much rainfall here.
The better potential of widespread storms & severe weather with a long squall line or an MCS (derecho?) will occur in the Northeast U.S. to Mid-Atlantic.
We cool from 100-105 to 86-91 with low humidity.
The extreme, historic heat wave & ridge move a bit to the west, but widespread, historic heat will likely occur from North Dakota to Texas.
2011 & even 1936 records may be equaled or broken in the Plains.
This extreme heat will work eastward & another intense heat wave may occur here as we end July & move into early August with highs 100-105.
Again, there is no strong forecast signature for organized, substantial rainfall on a regional scale.
A worsening, troubling & significant trend of drought will continue to below normal rainfall seen for the rest of July & then right through early to mid August.
We could be in widespread EXTREME DROUGHT (D3 of 4) by mid-August for the worst drought since 2012 for the area & near 1988 strength.
Overall temperature anomalies (above normal orange):
August precipitation anomalies:
Mid- to late July rainfall anomalies (yellow drier....green wetter than normal):
Very end of July through early August:
August:
September continues to look drier than normal (also hotter than normal with round of record heat possible):
Like last year, October looks much wetter with big dents in the drought expected. Severe weather risk will also be higher than normal with above normal temperatures & above to well-above normal mugginess.
The trees may also be 2-3 weeks late in changing color.
It does not look to be a record wet October like last year, but could feature rainfall well-above normal.