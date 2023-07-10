July 10, 9:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Multiple Rounds of Showers & Storms Over the Next 10 Days with Some Severe Weather Risk at Times....

Highs today reached 79-84 with dew points comfortable at 53-61.
After a comfortable 58-62 for lows tonight, we reach 88-92 Tuesday with heat indices 91-99.
A few storms are possible in the north later tomorrow to as far south as 26 by tomorrow night with 30% coverage (MARGINAL RISK for severe north of 26). Some scattered storms Wednesday gives way to potential line of storms Wednesday afternoon-evening with SLIGHT RISK for severe.
Highs of 82-88 are expected with muggy conditions.
Multiple rounds of showers & storms are likely July 13-21 with front stalled near the area.
The main corridor for severe (ENHANCED RISK at times) will be south & southwest of our area, but we will have some MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe at times here.
+2" of rainfall should fall over the next 10 days.