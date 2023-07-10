July 10, 2:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Storms Ahead with Seasonable Temperatures Then Overall Wetter Pattern with Temperature Not Bad for Awhile....

SPC has MARGINAL RISK for severe for areas north of 26 later Tuesday-Tuesday evening for isolated wind, hail risk.
Some scattered storms should pop in the afternoon-evening & it will be a rather hot day with highs 86-91 & heat indices 90-99 as the dew points surge.
A few may last into the night.
Best potential is over the northern half of the viewing area.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather Wednesday (wind mainly).
Exact details on Wednesday are a tad blurry, but this is the current thinking (with tweaks/changes possible).
A few storms in the north will push back northward out of the viewing area by Wednesday morning.
By late morning, it is possible that an organized MCS (complex of storms will be over central to northwestern Illinois.
Midday to early afternoon, this complex of rain & storms may pass through our area with the SLIGHT RISK parameters in place for wind.
By mid- to late-afternoon the round of rain & storms will be pushing east & east-southeast, but the tail end may still have showers & storms developing that impact our area. Meanwhile, line will intensify in the heating to our south with greater severe risk there (higher end SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters......we will see if SPC upgrades those areas to ENHANCED).
Some scattered showers & a few t'storms are possible Thursday.
Some storms are expected Friday. MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are there.
More rounds of showers & storms will follow. The heaviest rain & greatest severe risk is setting up south of us, but we still get rainfall.
Simulated IR satellite:
Rainfall totals over the next 9 days:
Mid- to late-July trends overall a bit below normal mean temperature-wise.
It is wetter than normal over the next couple of weeks overall.
Overall, the pattern does trend drier ending July & moving into August.
Heat may try to pulse up into the area briefly after August 15. This would be our shot at the hottest day of the Summer (hottest day so far was back in June at 91-95).
Big dents in the drought are expected, but we still may not shake D0 status by September.