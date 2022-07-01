July 1, PM Weather Forecast Update-Hot, But At Least Some Scattering of Storms In the Forecast

Drought continues to expand & worsen over the area.
Data as of Tuesday puts official drought status from NOAA as Moderate or D1 over the southwestern half of the area with Abnormally Dry or D0 conditions elsewhere.
However, given the look of the plant stress & rainfall deficits over the area with the massive evaporation in this flash drought scenario, I would pretty much consider the entire viewing area in a Moderate Drought.
The Purdue Airport rainfall total is the lowest for June since 2012 & the same applies to our WLFI ob site. We also saw more 100-degree highs in the viewing area this June than in any June since 2012. Covington & Morocco reached 101, while Fowler & Kentland reached 100.
You can see the plant stress as of Tuesday in this graphic.
Over the past few days, it has only increased, especially in the sandy areas of Newton, Jasper, Pulaski & White counties.
A large area has been below normal precipitation over the past 30 days.
