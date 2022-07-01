July 1, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Hot, But Three "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders" Taking Aim Next Monday, Tuesday & Thursday

Highs yesterday reached 91-95, but the humidity was held in check (dew points largely in the 50s) & we had a nice breeze 15-30 mph (wind greatly increased the evaporation however).
Drought continues to expand & worsen over the area.
Data as of Tuesday puts official drought status from NOAA as Moderate or D1 over the southwestern half of the area with Abnormally Dry or D0 conditions elsewhere.
However, given the look of the plant stress & rainfall deficits over the area with the massive evaporation in this flash drought scenario, I would pretty much consider the entire viewing area in a Moderate Drought.
The Purdue Airport rainfall total is the lowest for June since 2012 & the same applies to our WLFI ob site. We also saw more 100-degree highs in the viewing area this June than in any June since 2012. Covington & Morocco reached 101, while Fowler & Kentland reached 100.
You can see the plant stress as of Tuesday in this graphic.
Over the past few days, it has only increased, especially in the sandy areas of Newton, Jasper, Pulaski & White counties.
A large area has been below normal precipitation over the past 30 days.
Highs today reached 86-97 & it did become more humid this afternoon with upper 60s to lower 70s dew points. Heat indices reached near 90 to as high as 105.
Isolated to spotty showers & storms have brought a bit of rainfall to parts of the area this afternoon-evening. A few select spots saw +0.40" rainfall in our southeast, while 0.05-0.20" has occurred in our northwestern counties.
Skies clear tonight with lows 62-67 with north wind becoming light.
With lower humidity & north breeze tomorrow, highs of 85-89 are expected with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy.
With partly cloudy skies, lows of 65-68 are expected tomorrow night with east wind.
Sunday will feature east wind turning to the southeast with mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs of 89-93. The humidity should be held in check.
With lows of 67-71 Sunday night, July 4th is looking hotter & more humid.
Highs of 92-96 are likely with heat indices of 97-107 (dew points rising to 68-74).
An random isolated storm may bubble up in the afternoon with south-southwest wind 10-25 mph.
We need to watch Monday evening to night, right amidst the time of fireworks.
A "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" is possible.
Here is the evolution of this cluster of storms tracking right along the periphery of the worst of the heat.
Mid & upper wind fields will not be overly-strong, so thinking this will be a bowing cluster of storms with pulsey isolated to scattered severe gusts (mainly due to the boiling instability & just enough shear to keep a cold pool going, which keeping this a bit more organized).
However, be aware of potential of SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather.
It may NOT reach as far south as our southwestern counties (Boswell to Romney to Lebanon & southwestward.
So.........
Near 6 p.m.:
Near 8 p.m.:
Near 9 p.m.:
Near 10 p.m.:
After that, lows of 67-74 are expected, followed by 90-98 Tuesday with heat indices 97-110.
Cluster or bowing cluster of storms is possible Tuesday late afternoon-evening after a random isolated storm or two Tuesday afternoon.
We will be in the "Ring of Fire" for more storm clusters.
Just enough shear with the boiling instability may exist with these storms Tuesday for wind threat.
However, once again, it may not impact our southwestern counties, but be more of a northern to eastern counties storm complex.
Conditions meet SLIGHT RISK criteria (or Level 2 of 5 for severe).
Wednesday looks drier with nothing more than an isolated storm or two with highs 88-94 & heat indices 94-102. Wind will turn more to the northeast with the hot ridge contracting a hair & much of the storm threat setting up just west & southwest of our area.
Looks like another one of these "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders" may impact the area Thursday evening.
With highs 90-96 (& south-southwest winds 15-25 mph) & heat indices 99-108, this line may have better cold pool & wind support aloft.
Criteria suggests ENHANCED RISK for severe weather (Level 3 of 5) for severe gusts.
This one could get the entire viewing area as it overtops the ridge & moves in from the north & northeast.
So, we could all get some rain out of this one after the northern & eastern counties get rainfall from the first two.
I am considering just making Friday completely dry with highs 88-93 with heat indices 93-102.
Saturday & Sunday (July 9 & 10) looks dry with mostly sunny skies & highs 88-93 with the humidity held in check.
You can see the worst of the heat with extreme, record-breaking heat, in the Plains:
Now, at this point, it appears during that time storm clusters & complexes riding the periphery of the intense, hot upper ridge will tend to be on the underbelly of it in the Southeast & WAY, WAY north in central Saskatchewan & Manitoba.
Eventually by perhaps the night of the 11-12th, we may see a complex/derecho make it to the far northern Great Lakes, which may then move into Ontario & far northern New England as the intense hot ridge expands eastward.
So, my thoughts are that we may surge to 98-103 (heat indices 105-117) rapidly as the ridge center winds up in our region & begins to contract.
You can see the severe storm clusters showing some southward progression around the periphery of the ridge or "Ring of Fire".
You can also see the extreme, record heat gradually pushing eastward.
Widespread record heat is possible in the Plains.
About the mid-point of July, we may very well see a complex of severe storms or a derecho, then we see cool-down for a few days.
We could go from 98-104 to 78-84!
However, very hot, dry weather should dominate late July with the return of highs 98-104 possible.
It appears that the expansive, hot upper ridge will tend to guide tropical systems to Mexico & central America & then move that moisture in the the Desert Southwest & Intermountain West rather than up into our area.
Saharan dust in the Atlantic's Main Development Region or MDR for hurricanes may prevent robust development there until August.
Meanwhile, the far southwestern Caribbean to far southern Gulf of Mexico & Bay of Campeche to eastern Pacific may feature all of the tropical activity.