 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judges recuse themselves from lawyer's attempted sexual battery case

  • 0
Earl McCoy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County judge have recused themselves from a defense attorney's criminal case.

As we've reported, Earl McCoy face a charge of attempted sexual battery.

He's accused of forcing himself on an employee in May 2022.

The judges write in a formal order they want to avoid possible conflicts of interest because McCoy has appeared regularly in each court.

Prosecutor's and McCoy's own defense now must agree on a special judge to preside over the case.

A status conference on the matter is set for April 21. 

Recommended for you