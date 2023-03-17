Judges recuse themselves from lawyer's attempted sexual battery case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County judge have recused themselves from a defense attorney's criminal case.
As we've reported, Earl McCoy face a charge of attempted sexual battery.
He's accused of forcing himself on an employee in May 2022.
The judges write in a formal order they want to avoid possible conflicts of interest because McCoy has appeared regularly in each court.
Prosecutor's and McCoy's own defense now must agree on a special judge to preside over the case.
A status conference on the matter is set for April 21.