Judge seals, then unseals, Kegan Kline's child pornography case

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge on Wednesday ordered court staff to seal, then unseal, Kegan Kline's Miami County child pornography case.
An employee with the Miami County Clerk's Office declined to answer follow-up questions.
News 18 left a message with the Miami County Prosecutor's Office but has yet to hear back.
When the case was unsealed after noon Tuesday, News 18 also filed a public records request for several documents, including the motion by prosecutors to seal and the judge's order granting the request.
As we've reported, court documents in child pornography case suggest Kline is the man behind the fake "anthony_shots" social media account.
As part of the Delphi double homicide investigation, Indiana State Police are looking for anyone who has interacted with the account
In a news release, ISP says the man behind the "anthony_shots" account "used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars."
Investigators say the profile was used from 2016 to 2017 to message young girls, solicit nude photos, and obtain their addresses to meet them.
Police told Kline the account was the last to communicate with Liberty German before her death, according to Kline's jailhouse interview with an HLN reporter.
In the HLN special, Kline says he doesn't recall speaking with German and denied involvement in the killings.
He hasn't been arrested, charged or named a suspect in connection to the case.
According to court documents, the FBI raided Kline's home about 10 days after the 2017 Delphi double homicides and allegedly found child pornography.
He was charged several years later and faces 30 felonies in Miami County, including possession of child pornography and child exploitation.
Anyone who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the man behind the account should call law enforcement at 765-822-3585 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
