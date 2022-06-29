 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Judge refuses to block tighter Indiana bail restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to block an Indiana law that will impose strict limits on charitable groups that pay the bail money needed to get people released from jail.

The ruling issued Wednesday will allow the law to take effect as scheduled on Friday. The national nonprofit group The Bail Project and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the law, arguing it violated the group’s First Amendment and equal protection rights for its advocacy work.

Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis denied a requested injunction blocking the law, ruling that the group hadn’t shown a likelihood that it would succeed in proving the law unconstitutional.

The Bail Project has said it has helped about 1,000 people awaiting trials in Marion and Lake counties post bail they could otherwise not afford for release from jail. The group, however, has faced criticism for some of those people later being arrested in connection with violent crimes.

Under the new law, charitable bail organizations can only assist people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies as long as the person hasn’t been previously convicted of a violent felony.

ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said the organization would continue pursuing its challenge to the law.

