Judge grants extension for prosecutors to charge Purdue stabbing suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt granted an extension request from prosecutors Friday afternoon to formally file charges against Ji Min Sha. Sha is the suspect who allegedly stabbed his roommate in their McCutcheon Hall dorm room early Wednesday morning.
The 72-hour continuance gives prosecutors until Thursday, October 13, to file charges against Sha. As he walked into the courtroom at the Tippecanoe County Jail, Sha was asked why he killed his roommate, 20-year-old Varun Chheda.
"I was blackmailed," Sha said, without explaining why he believed this.
He was also asked if he had anything to say to the victim's family.
"I am very sorry," Sha said as he walked into the courtroom.
Sha is being held without bond in the Tippecanoe County Jail.
