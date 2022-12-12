Judge grants defense motion for closed-door hearings

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi double homicide suspect will get closed-door hearings to discuss paying for his representation.
Richard Allen's attorneys want the hearings to argue for expenses to cover the cost of their investigation, including payment of expert witnesses.
They argue that, if the hearings were public, the arguements would reveal defense strategies to prosecutors.
In her order granting the hearings, Special Judge Frances Gull also threatened contempt of court for anyone who's found to be leaking information from them.