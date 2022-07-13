Judge doesn't buy Clinton County sheriff's case for jail profits

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials hope a recent court ruling ends a 15-month, intragovernmental legal battle with Sheriff Rich Kelly.
State investigators say that Kelly and his wife, Ashley Kelly, formed a private corporation, hired themselves to manage the jail's commissary fund, and collected about $200,000 in profits over two years.
"We wanted clarity that each elected official do the job they were elected to do," Clinton County Commissioner Jordan Brewer said.
Brewer and other county commissioners and councilors are in a legal battle with Kelly over the issue. However, a recent decision could put to rest the lingering pieces of the case.
Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin, who is overseeing the case transferred from Clinton County, ruled "it is undisputed" the sheriff has "the authority to pay wages for services related to the operation of the commissary.
"However," Persin continued to write in his July 7 declaratory judgement, "it is a giant leap to contend that he may lawfully distribute over $100,000 per year to himself and his wife through a private entity, without County approval, because all of these funds are personnel 'expenses' necessary to operate the commissary."
Persin, pointed to state law, further ruled the sheriff "may distribute profits of the commissary fund, but only as mutually agreed with the county ..."
"The sheriff contested he had the ability to sign an agreement with the commissary manager without any county involvement, and the judge ruled that was incorrect, that the county executive signs contracts and does business for the county, and this is no different," Brewer said.
Kelly won the Republican primary and is unopposed in the November general election.
Meanwhile, felony charges of conflict of interest and official misconduct hang over the county's top police officer and his wife, who continues to work as jail matron.
The issue of nepotism was also raised in county officials' civil suit against the sheriff. They argued he violated the county's nepotism policy by hiring his wife.
Persin pointed to a state law allowing sheriffs to employ their wives as jail matrons in exception to Indiana's 2012 nepotism policy. He ruled the county's own nepotism policy didn't override that exception.
"Now, we need to put aside all our differences. What could happen in the future doesn't matter," Brewer said. "We have to work in the confines of who is an elected official at this time, and we have to find a way to make Clinton County better for all of us."
Council President Alan Dunn agrees it's time to move regardless of the sheriff's pending criminal case.
"I hope that now with this ruling in hand we can get back to the people's business," Dunn said.
The Kellys weren't available Wednesday for comment. They are scheduled for jury trials in September.