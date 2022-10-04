Judge denies Fairfield Township trustee's request to transfer case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neither Taletha Coles nor her attorney appeared in person Tuesday for a court hearing discussing her potential removal as Fairfield Township trustee.
Instead, they both appeared via Zoom.
As we've reported, the hearing comes after three separate elected boards approved measures calling for Coles' removal.
The clock is ticking now as a judge must decide if Coles can remain in office before her term ends at the end of the year. But there's some debate as to who that judge should be.
Last night, Coles' attorney, Andrea Hawkins, filed an 11th-hour motion asking for a change of venue. She argued civil cases in which the county is a party must be moved to a different location.
Tippecanoe County attorney Doug Masson argued the case is penal, not civil, in nature. He adds the county isn't a party in the case but is rather invoking the power of the state.
Ex-township employee and outspoken Coles critic Trisha Fogleman believes Coles is dragging her feet.
"I think it was a ploy to drag this on a little bit more because there's a paycheck involved for her," she says. "She's going to take as long as she can to be removed from office but I feel confident it's going to happen."
Fogleman was among the first of Coles' former employees to call out her questionable use of taxpayer money.
As we've reported, statements show Coles used the township credit card on motivational courses, meals at restaurants and a spa day.
Judge Sean Persin ruled Tuesday to keep the case in Tippecanoe County but to appoint a special judge.
An evidentiary hearing must happen within 20 days.