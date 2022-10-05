Judge declares mistrial in Lafayette murder case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after he said a defense attorney misrepresented evidence in a murder case.
Jermaine Garnes was supposed to stand trial this week in the death of a 3-year-old. He's accused of punching the toddler and causing extensive internal injuries.
The mother, Crystal Cox, is already was already found guilty of murder and convicted of aiding and abetting her son's death.
In his opening statements, Garnes' defense attorney, Daniel Young, told jurors a previous trial proved the tragedy happened at the hands of Cox.
Prosecutors argued Young's statements were a gross mischaracterization of the facts, while Judge Randy Williams called it a trial tactic.
A day before, both sides painstakingly questioned vetted potential jurors about their knowledge of Cox's conviction.
A status hearing is set for Friday.