Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Judge accepts guilty plea from two men in fatal robbery

Adkins, Penrod mugshots

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge accepted a guilty plea from two people involved in a 2020 fatal robbery Wednesday afternoon. Michael Penrod and Joseph Adkins plead guilty in separate hearings at the Tippecanoe County Superior Court.

Penrod's plea agreement calls for a 30 year prison sentence. Adkins' agreement calls for 25 years in prison. They are among four people indicted for the killing of Amber Barrett

Prosecutors said the group shot and killed Barrett during an attempted robbery in September of 2020 at a home on Southlea Drive.

Penrod's plea agreement states he will receive a sentence of 33 years. 30 years are to be served in the state Department of Corrections. The remaining three will be suspended on probation.

At a hearing that started a little after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Penrod plead guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. In this case, the "serious bodily injury" was the death of Amber Barrett. The charge is a level two felony.

Penrod has four prior convictions in Grant and Tippecanoe Counties for identity deception, burglary, residential entry and possession of meth, making him a habitual offender.

The sentencing hearing for Penrod is set for September 28 at 10 a.m.

Joseph Adkins' plea agreement calls for a 28 year sentence. 25 years will be served in the state Department of Corrections. The remaining three will be suspended on probation.

At a hearing that started around 4:00 p.m. today Adkins plead guilty to burglary with a deadly weapon. Adkins has five prior convictions in Tippecanoe, Carroll and Clinton counties for possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of heroin and possession of meth, making him a habitual offender.

During his hearing, Adkins said the group entered the home of Amber Barrett by removing an air conditioning unit in a window.

Adkins' sentencing hearing is set for November 16 at 1:30 p.m.

As we've previously reported, Emily Madison and Joshua White have already plead guilty in this case. Their murder charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

There will be no trial in this case now that all defendants have taken plea deals. 

